Glendive-curious? These homes are on the market

(Glendive, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Glendive. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

421 S Sargent Ave, Glendive, 59330 1 Bed 1 Bath | $54,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,523 Square Feet | Built in 1882

With more than 1200 square feet on the main level this investment property offers plenty of space to work with. As you enter the home from the front you will walk in to the spacious living room with a beautiful fireplace acting as the room's main focal point. Off the living room sits the home's one bedroom with a walk in closet. On the other side of the living room is the dining room area with some great natural light. Continuing on through the dining room is the kitchen with lots of cupboard space as well as a walk in pantry. Off of the kitchen there is an office/bonus room space that could be finished into a second bedroom. This home has so much potential to make your own, it really is a must see! Property is being sold in as-is condition. Listing agent is related to seller.

414 S Rosser Ave, Glendive, 59330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,634 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has large roomy living areas and the potential for a great master suite or a separate 1 bedroom, 1 bath living area. there are so many ways this home could fit your lifestyle! The kitchen is large enough for a full size table with plenty of room to work, there is a nice big living room and a single attached garage. Stove and refrigerator are negotiable and the extra refrigerator stays. There is also a detached single garage perfect for a workshop in the backyard with alley access and plenty of parking area off of the alley. This home has been well maintained and is ready for a new family. Must see to appreciate the floorplan and square footage!

116 Hillcrest Ave Ave, Glendive, 59330 3 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,210 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Ready to move-in split-level home with a detached garage and an adjacent lot. If you are looking for a property with space to put in a large heated garage with live-in quarters this is the one for you This spacious home has a kitchen with an informal eating area and a built-in desk plus a formal dining room, large living room with gas or wood fireplace, 3 bedrooms and 11/2 bathrooms all on the main floor. The daylight basement has a 1/2 bathroom with a drain stubbed to make it a 3/4 bathroom, laundry room with a laundry chute and a large family room, that is currently used as a master bedroom, and plenty of usable storage options. You need to check out the updated electrical service plus many more that you need to see. This property has a view of the hills and Makoshika State Park. Call Eric at 406-989-1063 or Joe at 406-989-1600 to view this property. The sellers' need 24 hour notice to show this property. NO SHOWINGS ON SUNDAYS.

13 W Dry Creek Rd, Glendive, 59330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Located less than 5 miles from the city of Glendive nestled in the hillside is this 3 bedroom 2 bath home on 7.15 acres. The 1376 sq' main level of this home consists of a living area, kitchen, dining room, breakfasts nook with wood burning stove, laundry room, 2 bedrooms, and a bathroom. The main level of the home has been recently remodeled throughout. The 1088 sq' basement of the home consists of a family room, bedroom with bathroom, utility room, workroom, and several storage rooms. The front and side of the home have a wrap-around porch overlooking the tree-filled yard and wildlife. There is a detached double stall oversized garage and an r/v carport.

