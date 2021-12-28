Take a look at these homes for sale in Prairie Du Chien

(Prairie Du Chien, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Prairie Du Chien. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2309 Stephanie Cir, Prairie Du Chien, 53821 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW HOME BUILD. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS. GANITE COUNTERS TOPS ,NEW APPLIANCES. ATTACHED HEATED TWO CAR GARAGE WITH WATER SUPPLY. OPEN CONCEPT WITH ELECTRIC FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. SMART SIDING WITH 30YEAR PAINT WARRANTY. ZONED INFLOOR HEATING AND CENTRAL AIR. NICE SCREEN IN PORCH WITH FAN. LOTS OF WALKIN CLOSEST SPACE. GREAT LOCATIN.

706 S Beaumont Rd, Prairie Du Chien, 53821 3 Beds 1 Bath | $133,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in None

You don't want to miss this Victorian gem! This home has all the authentic charm and character of its era! The main bedroom is in the turret with bay windows, and another bedroom has a rooftop "widow's walk". Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and wood trim detail complete the look. You can enjoy the outdoors from your front porch or back deck just off the sunroom. The detached two-car garage has a separate work space and the full unfinished attic and partial basement provide lots of extra storage and possibilities! Several updates include some newer windows, metal roof, and central air. Call to get your showing scheduled!

28853 145Th St, Mcgregor, 52157 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,216 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Absolutely a state-of-the-art new home and buildings on this 9.53 acres! This 4 bed 3 and 1/2 contemporary home features a Master bedroom with a large walk in closet and luxurious en suite. This zero-entry home also has motion lights in the closets, 36-inch doors, handmade kitchen cabinets, a 454-foot deck, and a 428-foot patio. The attached heated garage is 1124 square feet with smart app garage door openers. The property also has a 24' by 80' Cleary building with a Ritchie Waterer and hydrant inside! The parcels 9.53 acres is newly solar fenced and has much, much, more! Come take a look today!

212 Ann St, Mcgregor, 52157 3 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1900

3 bedroom, 2 bath home in historic downtown McGregor. Close to Mississippi River, shops, restaurants, parks and more. High ceilings, formal dining room, large living area and some updates throughout. 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom. Laundry conveniently located upstairs in the bathroom, so no hauling clothes up and down the stairs. Beautiful staircase and lots of room in landing/hallway upstairs. Would make a great space for an office or play area. All new exterior doors. Solid house for the price! Property is being sold as is.

