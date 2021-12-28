ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, KY

These houses are for sale in Marion

 1 day ago

(MARION, KY) Looking for a house in Marion? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Marion area:

139 Claylick Creek Road, Marion, 42064

3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in None

WOW WOW WOW , Country living at its best all setting on 12 acres, Look at the features on this property, 2010 custom built home features 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths, 3400 square feet of living space with 10 foot ceilings, open concept with kitchen and living room combination with stainless steel appliances, Master bedroom and bath on the main floor with large walk-in closets and custom walk in shower, Large screened in porch over looking miles of rolling hills, The upper level features a large living area with kitchen and full bath (Man Cave), 40 X 60 heated and cooled attached garage with half bath, also with a 12 foot door to allow those larger item to be stored. The 12 acres are fenced on 3 sides and would be a perfect place for horses

For open house information, contact Jesse Case, RE/MAX Real Estate Services at 270-388-9398

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-115379)

1450 Sr 654 N, Marion, 42064

6 Beds 4 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,487 Square Feet | Built in None

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!! What a special package for you! Country living at it's best. Nestled in the Mattoon area of Crittenden County is this VERY nice 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath 4500 sq ft Log House that features an open concept, huge rooms with a loft sitting on 4.71 prime acres. Animal enthusiasts will love this property. Offers a two stall 32'x48' horse barn with fenced property and a chicken coop. Very nice inground pool with a pool house. OH, did I mention it is an income potential property with a full finished 1300 sq ft walkout basement with two bedrooms, one bath, utility room, family room and a full kitchen.

For open house information, contact Al Starnes, Coldwell Banker Service 1st Realty at 800-522-4699

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-113010)

101 Cardinal, Fredonia, 42411

3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in None

Lovely brick ranch located in Fredonia. Only minuets away from Lake Barkley and Eddyville Water Park. Home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, family room, living room, gas log fireplace, eat in kitchen, fenced in back yard, storage building and carport.

For open house information, contact Kelly Mitchell, KY Homes Realty at 270-388-9811

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-113324)

