Check out these homes on the Belfast market now

(Belfast, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belfast will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

54 Wight Street, Belfast, 04915 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,664 sqft Gambrel style home located on a .5 acre corner lot in the sought after coastal community of Belfast. This home has been nicely updated with insulated vinyl windows and metal roof. The first floor has a three season room that doubles as a mudroom, a cute kitchen and formal dining room that leads to a spacious living room. There is a full bath at the end of the foyer. The second floor has a beautiful primary bedroom with 2 more bedrooms and a large bathroom. Call today to schedule your private showing. This could be your next home!

10 Bradbury Street, Belfast, 04915 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1900

A dream-like corner lot setting in-town, with spacious garden area - where birds, butterflies, and bees seem to thrive - around this shingled 3-bedroom cottage and the fully insulated garage; both can be expanded to add square footage if wanted, and garage is allowed to be developed into an accessory dwelling! First floor bedroom with bath and laundry. South-facing Kitchen windows catch much treasured sunlight during winter months. Wood, Cork, and Linoleum flooring. Double-pane windows throughout.

283 Mount Ephraim Road, Searsport, 04974 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Single wide with additions. Interior includes den/office/bedroom on back plus large screen porch on front. Potenntial for a 3rd bedroom or office space.Most windows have been replaced. Heated garage with workshop. Close to shopping in town and to Belfast.

41 Jesse Robbins Road, Belfast, 04915 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Cape has so much to offer - huge back yard, home situated well-off the road, 1st floor bedroom, bath and laundry, well-mainatined over the years, lovely landscaping, attached two-car garage w/storage above and dry basement with potential to be finished down the road. Upon entering the home, you'll appreciate the overall layout and flow of the home. The 1st floor offers an large mudroom area w/coat closet and deep pantry area w/shelving. Adjacent to the mudroom is the kitchen with tile flooring, wood cabinets, granite counter tops and newer range and dishwasher. Just down the hallway is a large 1st floor bedroom, full bathroom w. laundry area. The two front rooms on the 1st floor are the living & dining rooms, which are both spacious bright. The 2nd floor offers two large bedrooms with plenty of storage space between closets and storage behind the eaves. Between both bedrooms on the 2nd floor is a full bathroom with tub/shower, single vanity and linen closet. All of this is just minutes from Downtown Belfast - schedule a showing today!

