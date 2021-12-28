Top homes for sale in Houghton

(Houghton, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Houghton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

42087 Willson Memorial, Chassell, 49916 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 1935

In the heart of Chassell, MI. is where you'll find this 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home, complete with detached 2 car garage(garage built in 2010) ready for the next owners to make it their own. House has had many updates with laminate flooring, refinished hardwood flooring in entry way, open kitchen and dining room for plenty of room for larger families. Newer maintenance free vinyl siding and windows, a cozy wood stove in kitchen area will keep the chill out during those cold winter days. Location is everything, you are within walking distance to stores, post office, gas station, Chassell Beach and boat landing, only 7 miles from Houghton as well. Schedule your tour today! Heating oil approx cost: 600.00 per year Taxes:1400 yearly Water monthly: 60.00

440 Hecla, Laurium, 49913 2 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Clean, right in town, ONE FLOOR living! This home is conveniently located in the village of Laurium near downtown stores and attractions. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths is the perfect small and simple setup for 1 or 2 people. There is an attached garage with a breezeway for easy access to the home without shoveling snow. The home has recently been cleaned and minor fixes done to make it move-in ready. Make an appointment to see as this likely won't last long!

52175 M203, Hancock, 49930 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 1920

RARE and QUIRKY this unusual property is not for the faint of heart. Yet there are so many possibilities and uses. Approximately 400 feet of water-frontage located on the widest part of the Portage Canal across from Oscar bay. This property has been in the seller’s family since 1967 and has been used as a primary residence for most of that time. The original cabin was built in 1920 and features a large eat-in kitchen (9x17), living room (8x17) and ¾ bath on the main floor with 2 bedrooms (9x12) & (11x13) and an outside entrance on the second floor. This would make a super AIRBNB or rental unit. An addition was added in the 80’s (room sizes above). The addition is attached to the cabin but has no inside access, it is accessed from the large deck which overlooks the waterfront. This area features a large kitchen, with pantry, living room with great views of water, main floor bedroom and bath. The second floor has a nice bedroom with closet. There is a full walkout basement with updated electrical, the cabin and addition have separate electrical meters, 2007 propane furnace, and laundry area. The waterfront has been ravaged by the high water, yet there is a new dock at one end of the property. The original hand-hewn log sauna is just steps from the water and there is a storage area attached to the sauna. Just off the road is parking and an additional storage area and a garage space that can accommodate a small car. A driveway was added to west side of the property making for off road parking and easy access to the house. Enjoy the eagles that nest nearby on the patio, deck or dock along with all the other views, sunsets and wildlife that this waterway provides. Estimated acreage and frontage are based on tax assessment records. These are only estimates.

26248 Pine, Calumet, 49913 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in None

CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Quaint home located on the outskirts of Calumet. This home has fresh paint, carpet, flooring in the bathrooms, new bathroom vanities, toilets, PEX plumbing, newly serviced natural gas furnace, and brand new water heater. This house is move in ready and waiting for the right person to put the cherry on top. Inside you will find custom masonry and beams in the living room and bedroom, along with built in shelving giving it that extra bit of character. The kitchen is spacious, with lots of cabinet space. Enjoy the little porch off to the side, for coffee or bird watching in your large yard featuring a few apple trees. Lets not forget you have a one car attached garage for the long winter months. Speaking of winter, this house is located between 3 different access points for the snowmobile/ATV trail. Calumet Lake is just down a little trail in your back yard, where you can play disc golf, horseshoes or throw a picnic. The schools, grocery, and hospitals are all within a mile or two. This house has a lot to offer, see what it can do for you!

