Single-family homes for sale in Wellston

(WELLSTON, OH) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Wellston area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Wellston-curious, take a look at these listings today:

488 Wastier Cherrington Road, Jackson, 45640 2 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 2018

ATTENTION HUNTERS and FARMERS! Welcome to 488 Wastier Cherrington Road, Jackson! This property's 75 acres ofscenic views are paradise! Acreage includes 75 acres total, 42 fenced acres, and 5 wooded acres! The home features 2bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large mudroom, and a 2 car attached garage! That's not all! This beautiful listing includes a40x80 pole barn complete with 3 covered horse stalls! Features French Drains near pole barn! Schedule your showingtoday to see this unique property!

35950 State Route 93, Hamden, 45634 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1953

A charming two bedroom, one bath home on 1.5 acres in Vinton County! Home features many updated inside and out, including new metal siding and roof. You'll find refinished original hardwood floors throughout. Convenient location with out of town feel!

193 South St, Jackson, 45640 4 Beds 2 Baths | $248,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,254 Square Feet | Built in 1866

South Street 4BR, 2 bath beauty waiting for you! Beautiful wood floors and woodwork. Original windows gives character to this historical home. A lovely updated kitchen with wonderful kitchen cabinets featuring granite countertops and soft glide drawers creates a smile on the chef's face. A first floor owner's suite puts a check in the box for the lucky buyer as well as a personal office on the first floor. This home comes with a very nice rear yard and a 20x24 garage. Don't miss this one, it will be awaiting your offer.

1527 Mcgiffins Road, Jackson, 45640 3 Beds 1 Bath | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,264 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This unique property has so much to offer! 1587 McGiffins Road, Jackson is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that hasample space for entertainment! This new build is full of modern design and features many updates including a Warm Board Heating System that heats the home's floors! That's not all, this listing's 5,200 square foot garage is the perfect size for storing campers and boats, having a man cave, or even creating your own workshop! Conveniently located near OH-32! Get those offers in, this one will fly!

