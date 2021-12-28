Homes for sale in Marathon: New listings

(MARATHON, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

1350 92Nd Court Ocean, Marathon, 33050 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Own Paradise, beautiful views of sunsets/sunrises from you balcony. Quiet street, no thru traffic. Fishing, Swimming, Sailing, Motor-boating, Deep channel, direct access to Open Waters of Atlantic Ocean in your back yard. Enjoy year round tropical weather, close to beaches, bike paths, restaurants, shopping, private airport, and wonderful amenities. Less than one hour to spectacular Key West

1100 E 63Rd Street Ocean, Marathon, 33050 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,454 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Breathtaking open ocean views! Distinctive design and craftsmanship throughout this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom canal front home with elevator and rooftop deck. Being sold completely furnished and ready to move it! Panoramic ocean views from Key Colony to Sombrero Beach. 75' of protected, no maintenance dockage. Direct boating access to the Atlantic, just minutes from Sombrero Light or to the Gulf of Mexico under the 7- Mile Bridge. Superior quality finishes throughout this builder's personal residence. Just 5 years old, featuring reinforced concrete construction, impact windows/doors and tile roof to withstand the elements of living on the water. Designed for open concept living with bedrooms on their own level for added privacy! Chef's kitchen with massive island, incredible cabinetry and storage space. Screened in waterside porch off the living area adds gracious living space with unparalleled ocean views. Privacy and panoramic bird's eye view from the expansive, 1,275 sf roof top deck, complete with an outdoor kitchen, ice machine, sink and fire pit. Protected on the east side by 8 acres of non-buildable, natural habitat. Pool design and engineered site plan available. Centrally located oceanside in Marathon close to all amenities. Weekly vacation rentals are permitted in this neighborhood. A true pleasure to show.

2405 Coco Plum Drive, Marathon, 33050 6 Beds 6 Baths | $5,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 16,000 Square Feet | Built in 2015

What a rare and incredible opportunity! A Developers Dream. Prime Oceanfront location for this unfinished magnificent Mansion on Coco Plum beach. This 16,000 sf., two story concrete shell is ready for completion and the finest attention to detail. Plans call for total of 6 bedrooms and 6 baths, plus 4 car garage. House sits on 74,888 sf. Oceanfront Lot with 200' of private natural sandy beach. Room for gigantic, zero edge Oceanfront pool. Parcels to the South are owned by the City of Marathon ensuring privacy. Please note this is a construction site. Do Not enter without Agents. Boots or closed toed shoes must be worn & proper caution taken.

124 Sunrise Drive, Marathon, 33050 5 Beds 6 Baths | $4,899,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,200 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Oceanfront estate located on the exclusive gated private island of Sunrise Isles. Built in 2010, this custom 5 bedroom/5.5 bathroom home is situated on 100+ ft. of sandy beach front overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Complete w/ 99 ft. of brand new seawall and a boat lift in protected canal with direct access to open water. Entertain comfortably in the great room with spectacular views and open chef's kitchen with a large island featuring granite counters, wet bar and Wolf stainless appliances. 1 bedroom and bath on 2nd level with bonus media room and laundry room. Master suite and 3 guest rooms on 3rd level with private balconies off almost every room in the house. Come enjoy this resort style pool with a new heater/chiller and built-in BBQ area under lanai. This tropical oasis is the ultimate Florida Keys living experience.

