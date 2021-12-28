Check out these homes on the Litchfield market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

Litchfield News Beat
 1 day ago

(Litchfield, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Litchfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

622 North Madison Street, Litchfield, 62056

2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Lots of potential in this 2 bed, 2 bath home in the heart of Litchfield. Home was previously used as a duplex and possibly can be converted back to duplex or can be turned into a 3 bed home. Good sized living room, opens into additional family room / dining room. Kitchen can be eat-in style and has a washer hook up. 2 full baths in the home. Enclosed porch with dryer hookup and access to basement. Partially fenced-in backyard.

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved.

702 East Chestnut Street, Gillespie, 62033

3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Calling all fixer uppers! Here is an opportunity to get into a solid starting home! With a bit of work, you could easily make this house into something special! This home features 3 bedrooms, a recently redone bathroom, and an upstairs room that is ready for your own personal touch. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and all bedrooms. This home would make a great starter or rental project. Call today to get your own showing!

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved.

404 East Wilson Avenue, Gillespie, 62033

3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,031 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Make this darling 3 bedroom,1 bathroom home yours! Some key features to pay attention to are the heated bathroom floor, updated windows, some woods floors, mudroom/entry foyer, spacious backyard with privacy fencing, and a full unfinished basement. Home is being sold As-Is. Seller to make no repairs. Come take a look and imagine yourself moving in just in time for the holidays!

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved.

504 Plum Street, Gillespie, 62033

3 Beds 3 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,454 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Beautifully updated 3 bed, 3 bath home with 2 car attached garage in a great location. Immediately notice the wrap around porch with plenty of room for entertaining & relaxing. Kkitchen has been totally remodeled in 2021 as well as new life proof flooring throughout. Pantry for plenty of storage. Mud/laundry room located conveniently next to the entrance to the 2 car attached garage. Huge living room has gas fireplace & abundant space and natural light. Half/guest bath also on the main floor has been updated. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite with full bath. The master also features a large walk-in closet. 2 more bedrooms & additional full bath. Full basement with poured foundation, sump pump & utilities. Basement has a multipurpose room that could be potentially an office, rec room, or sleeping area. Large yard & close to Gillespie schools! Carpet replaced in 2020. New furnace, air conditioner, additional flooring and sump pump all this year, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved.

With Litchfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

