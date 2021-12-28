Check out these homes on the Litchfield market now

(Litchfield, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Litchfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

622 North Madison Street, Litchfield, 62056 2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Lots of potential in this 2 bed, 2 bath home in the heart of Litchfield. Home was previously used as a duplex and possibly can be converted back to duplex or can be turned into a 3 bed home. Good sized living room, opens into additional family room / dining room. Kitchen can be eat-in style and has a washer hook up. 2 full baths in the home. Enclosed porch with dryer hookup and access to basement. Partially fenced-in backyard.

702 East Chestnut Street, Gillespie, 62033 3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Calling all fixer uppers! Here is an opportunity to get into a solid starting home! With a bit of work, you could easily make this house into something special! This home features 3 bedrooms, a recently redone bathroom, and an upstairs room that is ready for your own personal touch. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and all bedrooms. This home would make a great starter or rental project. Call today to get your own showing!

404 East Wilson Avenue, Gillespie, 62033 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,031 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Make this darling 3 bedroom,1 bathroom home yours! Some key features to pay attention to are the heated bathroom floor, updated windows, some woods floors, mudroom/entry foyer, spacious backyard with privacy fencing, and a full unfinished basement. Home is being sold As-Is. Seller to make no repairs. Come take a look and imagine yourself moving in just in time for the holidays!

504 Plum Street, Gillespie, 62033 3 Beds 3 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,454 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Beautifully updated 3 bed, 3 bath home with 2 car attached garage in a great location. Immediately notice the wrap around porch with plenty of room for entertaining & relaxing. Kkitchen has been totally remodeled in 2021 as well as new life proof flooring throughout. Pantry for plenty of storage. Mud/laundry room located conveniently next to the entrance to the 2 car attached garage. Huge living room has gas fireplace & abundant space and natural light. Half/guest bath also on the main floor has been updated. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite with full bath. The master also features a large walk-in closet. 2 more bedrooms & additional full bath. Full basement with poured foundation, sump pump & utilities. Basement has a multipurpose room that could be potentially an office, rec room, or sleeping area. Large yard & close to Gillespie schools! Carpet replaced in 2020. New furnace, air conditioner, additional flooring and sump pump all this year, 2021.

