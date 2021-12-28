Take a look at these homes on the Rockdale market now

(Rockdale, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rockdale. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1675 County Road 327, Rockdale, 76567 4 Beds 2 Baths | $699,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,554 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Looking for an exceptional horse property in small town Texas? This is country living with the perfect amount of acreage situated on 13.8 acres with custom built metal art gated entry. Come experience the country life where amazing sunsets and an abundance of wildlife awaits you!! Peaceful and secluded 4 bed 2 bath home with lots of room to roam includes a 3 horse run in for your livestock, a large 40 X 45 workshop with 3 bay doors built on a slab with electricty, and a swimming pool to cool off in on those hot summer days!! There is even the potential to put in your own arena. Prime location to ride horses. Your new home and memories await! Hurry! This one will not last long.

For open house information, contact Kathryne Roddam, Keller Williams - Austin NW at 512-346-3550

1406 Okelley Rd, Rockdale, 76567 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Character and Charm adorn this lovely home which is situated in a desirable neighborhood on an oversized corner lot. This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath brick home has an attached garage and also a 2 car detached garaged with power. The possibilities to make this your next home are endless. Just come add your special touch and details to create the dream home you have been looking for. Hurry! This one will not last long!

173 County Road 458A, Thorndale, 76577 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Boasting 34.626 acres of pristine partially wooded land, this rancher's paradise is priced to sell and won't last long! The property boasts improvements such as a 3600SF main house, a 2258SF guest house, a storage shed, and a horse barn. The main house features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood flooring, a gourmet kitchen, formal dining, and an oversized family room with a wood burning fireplace! The primary bedroom is generously sized and features a private en-suite bath! The guest home flaunts 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors, and a spacious living room and kitchen. Exterior features include an above-ground pool at the main house, a horse barn equipped with 6 stalls + outdoor runs, a large storage shed, and a pond toward the back of the property. Schedule a private tour today!

For open house information, contact Adam Olsen, eXp Realty-The Adam Olsen Team at 254-722-3201

963 N Fm 908, Rockdale, 76567 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,165 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This one has it ALL! Custom built home approximately 2,800 sq ft with 3 bedrooms/3 baths & game room on 8 +/- acres constructed by trusted premiere builder in Central Texas for 40 + years. Amazing outdoor pool, spa, & fireplace, huge 4,600 sq ft working shop, lighted tennis/basketball sports courts and a custim built 1,500 sq ft office on site. Too many amenities to list but state of the art EVERYTHING! There are so many endless opportunities wtih this gem of a property! Your new adventure awaits!

