Breckenridge, TX

These houses are for sale in Breckenridge

 1 day ago

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Looking for a house in Breckenridge? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Breckenridge-curious, take a look at these listings today:

4230 Cr 206, Breckenridge, 76424

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Life on the canal is waiting for you! This cute 3 bed 2 bath brick home sits on nearly a half acre. Dock and steps into the water. Nice metal shop and pump house storage. Brand new roof installed July 2021. New dishwasher and washing machine. All appliances convey. Woodburning FP in the living room. Enclosed patio. Circle drive. OWNER FINANCING ONLY. Contact agent for specifics.

For open house information, contact Matt McLemore, Mossy Oak Properties of Texas- McLemore Realty Grp at 940-574-4888

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14716965)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUZjn_0dXYwZEw00

4692 County Road 206, Breckenridge, 76424

3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1984

ENJOY WIDE OPEN VIEWS of beautiful Hubbard Creek Lake from a deck that spans the entire length of this lovely lake front home! This unique 3 bedroom 2 bath lake front home features a vaulted & beamed wood ceiling & loft in the living room plus a corner wood burning stove. The kitchen has a new stainless steel range, new backsplash, custom wood cabinetry. It is open to the dining area & both overlook the lake. The spacious master suite with views of the lake has a new walkin shower. New laminate flooring in bedrooms 2, 3, & hallway. HVAC replaced in 2021. Triple carport enclosed on 3 sides. New 90 foot dock. New fencing. Endless fun and relaxation await you if you make this beautiful lake front home yours!

For open house information, contact Susi Mitchell, Halo Group Realty, LLC at 214-239-1889

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14716053)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqQmM_0dXYwZEw00

409 Ridge Road, Breckenridge, 76424

3 Beds 3 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,156 Square Feet | Built in 1975

PRICE REDUCTION!! FULL REHAB COMPLETE!!! COMPLETELY REMODELED KITCHEN! GRANITE TOPS! STAINLESS APPLIANCES! NEW ROOF! NEW WATER HEATER! FRESH PAINT! NEW CARPET! AMAZING INDOOR POOL AND CABANA AREA!!! This wonderful custom brick home features your very own enclosed pool to enjoy anytime of the year day or night!! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, large eat in kitchen, formal living and dining areas, plus wood burning fireplace in the den with French doors leading to your indoor pool oasis! Truly a magnificent home! This is a Fannie Mae HomePath Property!

For open house information, contact Greg Graham, Graham & Co Realty Group at 469-916-0030

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14703254)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvRtt_0dXYwZEw00

1001 N Breckenridge Avenue, Breckenridge, 76424

3 Beds 1 Bath | $43,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Small house with 3 bedrooms one bath. Living room can have formal dining area and eat in kitchen that is spacious. House needs lots of repairs and updates. Average sized bedrooms with good closets.Bath most likely a make over. Good property for investors or do it yourself. Vinyl siding, huge lot so room to expand and for children to play. Make great rental or even commercial on US 183 North. Check it out!

For open house information, contact Julie Fore, COPPERLEAF PROPERTIES at 254-522-1904

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14678511)

