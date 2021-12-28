ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Plaine, MN

House hunt Belle Plaine: See what’s on the market now

Belle Plaine News Flash
Belle Plaine News Flash
 1 day ago

(Belle Plaine, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Belle Plaine. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yB6vw_0dXYwYMD00

1837 Fields Drive, Carver, 55315

4 Beds 4 Baths | $504,135 | Single Family Residence | 2,513 Square Feet | Built in None

The Cameron II is our largest raised ranch single-family floor plan. The Cameron II offers an open-concept design with vaulted ceilings, a spacious kitchen with a large center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a family room with the option to add a gas fireplace, and a study perfect for working from home. The upper level offers three bedrooms including the bedroom suite with a private bath, double quartz vanities, and a walk-in closet. The lower level of the Cameron II offers a family room perfect for entertaining, a fourth bedroom, and a bath.Click the blue Request Info button for more information!*Photos and videos are representational only. Options may vary.

For open house information, contact Meridian Fields Sales Office D.R. Horton - Minnesota

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-62316-620-62316-623160000-1037)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhDbi_0dXYwYMD00

1021 E State Street, Belle Plaine, 56011

5 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1978

5 Bedrooms and a great outdoor space with above ground pool! Fenced in backyard for privacy, entertaining, kid safety and pets. Beautiful Willow Tree in the front yard. Nearby Kwik Trip and Cenex Gas Stations. Close to highway access.

For open house information, contact Cassandra Chaves, Keller Williams Preferred Rlty at 952-746-9696

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6024278)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUPK5_0dXYwYMD00

518 Winkler Trail N, Cologne, 55322

3 Beds 2 Baths | $407,258 | Single Family Residence | 1,515 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be built by Loomis Homes. The Meadow Plan features a welcoming open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and large family room on the main level. Welcome guests in the open main entry. This Rambler plan includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry on the main level. Enjoy the master suite with 3/4 bath and walk-in closet. Make your preferred selections at our design center! We have many other lots and models available to choose from.

For open house information, contact Daniel Schmitt, Keller Williams Integrity Realty at 612-821-7400

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5749545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWnBR_0dXYwYMD00

226 S 4Th Street, Le Sueur, 56058

1 Bed 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 828 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Don't let this one bedroom fool you in this spacious home. Very meticulously kept, new roof, gorgeous, 2 car garage, large living room, walk through office, one bedroom home on the desirable 4th street. Blocks from the hospital, schools, parks and grocery store.

For open house information, contact Cara Bishop, True Real Estate at 507-345-8783

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6125877)

