ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monahans, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Monahans market now

Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 1 day ago

(Monahans, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Monahans. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QULWg_0dXYwWal00

710 S Allen, Monahans, 79756

4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new build!! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in 2300 sqft. Amazing custom build!! Located on a corner lot, this home features an open concept with sequestered master bedroom, tray ceilings, and granite countertops. Double car garage and metal privacy fence.

For open house information, contact Gloria Herrera, Gloria Real Estate at 432-943-6742

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-127021)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBWvY_0dXYwWal00

801 S Gary, Monahans, 79756

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,103 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Super Cute!! Perfect Starter Home. Large corner lot with updated kitchen, new water heater, and metal roof. All Appliances stay!! 1 year old 8 x 10 shop. Don't let this one get away. Seller is offering a flooring allowance.

For open house information, contact Chariti Scott, Ziglar Realty at 432-614-6967

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-127095)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRxrW_0dXYwWal00

1101 S Bruce Ave, Monahans, 79756

4 Beds 3 Baths | $409,888 | Single Family Residence | 2,601 Square Feet | Built in 2021

GORGEOUS HOME ON CORNER LOT COMPLETED 2/21!!! WHAT A DEAL WITH ALL THE EXTRAS & MOVE IN READY! 4 BED/2 1/2 BATH - DECORATOR PAINT, LIGHTING & FINISHES!!! SUPER HIGH CEILINGS- CROWN MOLDING + TRAY CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM & MASTER!! MASTER CLOSET IS THE BEST OF THE BEST WITH BUILT IN CABINETS & SHELVING!!! TILE THRU-OUT THE HOUSE!! PATIO IS EXTRA LARGE WITH TONS OF LIGHTING FOR THOSE OUTDOOR BARBECUES AND RELAXING WEST TEXAS NIGHTS!!! BONUS****1% BUYER CLOSING COSTS!!!

For open house information, contact Daina Perkins, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-126968)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cl7kA_0dXYwWal00

1601 S Leon, Monahans, 79756

3 Beds 2 Baths | $296,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,446 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2446 Sq ft located in Monahans, Texas. It has a beautiful outdoor space in the backyard, perfect for entertaining!

For open house information, contact The Synergy Real Estate Group at Keller Williams, Keller Williams Realty Odessa at 432-520-5151

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-128367)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monahans, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Molding#Water Heater#Housing List#Gloria Real Estate#Perfect Starter Home#Ziglar Realty#Lighting Finishes#House#Exp Realty Llc
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Monahans News Beat

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
49
Followers
343
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy