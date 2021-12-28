Take a look at these homes on the Monahans market now

(Monahans, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Monahans. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

710 S Allen, Monahans, 79756 4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new build!! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in 2300 sqft. Amazing custom build!! Located on a corner lot, this home features an open concept with sequestered master bedroom, tray ceilings, and granite countertops. Double car garage and metal privacy fence.

For open house information, contact Gloria Herrera, Gloria Real Estate at 432-943-6742

801 S Gary, Monahans, 79756 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,103 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Super Cute!! Perfect Starter Home. Large corner lot with updated kitchen, new water heater, and metal roof. All Appliances stay!! 1 year old 8 x 10 shop. Don't let this one get away. Seller is offering a flooring allowance.

For open house information, contact Chariti Scott, Ziglar Realty at 432-614-6967

1101 S Bruce Ave, Monahans, 79756 4 Beds 3 Baths | $409,888 | Single Family Residence | 2,601 Square Feet | Built in 2021

GORGEOUS HOME ON CORNER LOT COMPLETED 2/21!!! WHAT A DEAL WITH ALL THE EXTRAS & MOVE IN READY! 4 BED/2 1/2 BATH - DECORATOR PAINT, LIGHTING & FINISHES!!! SUPER HIGH CEILINGS- CROWN MOLDING + TRAY CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM & MASTER!! MASTER CLOSET IS THE BEST OF THE BEST WITH BUILT IN CABINETS & SHELVING!!! TILE THRU-OUT THE HOUSE!! PATIO IS EXTRA LARGE WITH TONS OF LIGHTING FOR THOSE OUTDOOR BARBECUES AND RELAXING WEST TEXAS NIGHTS!!! BONUS****1% BUYER CLOSING COSTS!!!

For open house information, contact Daina Perkins, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

1601 S Leon, Monahans, 79756 3 Beds 2 Baths | $296,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,446 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2446 Sq ft located in Monahans, Texas. It has a beautiful outdoor space in the backyard, perfect for entertaining!

For open house information, contact The Synergy Real Estate Group at Keller Williams, Keller Williams Realty Odessa at 432-520-5151