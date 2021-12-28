ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fennville, MI

Condo-hunt Fennville: See what’s on the market now

Fennville News Flash
 1 day ago

(FENNVILLE, MI) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Fennville’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eun2B_0dXYwTwa00

1061 Maplewood Court, Holland, 49423

3 Beds 3 Baths | $354,700 | Condominium | 2,069 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Under construction, to be completed by end of March 2022. Come see our flawless open concept two story floor plan that thoughtfully maximizes storage and living spaces. As you enter this zero-step condo your eyes take you through to the four season room boasting a customized ceiling of wooden beams & shiplap. The modern electric fireplace on an angled wall is a unique touch and focal point. The sizable kitchen island features oversized soft close drawers and stainless steel appliances. A tile shower and walk-in closet completes the main level master ensuite. This is condo living at its best!

For open house information, contact Briana Beyer, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-138190033)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBmSD_0dXYwTwa00

160 Keewatin Way, Douglas, 49406

4 Beds 4 Baths | $619,900 | Condominium | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Enjoy, Live, Relax in Downtown Douglas. Located in the heart of it ALL, this Douglas Harbor Village East Condominium is in the center of the Saugatuck/Douglas Communities. Walk to everything ... Downtown Saugatuck, Downtown Douglas, The Douglas Library, Douglas Elementary School, Wades Bayou, tower Marina and the Douglas Public Beach on Lake Michigan. This Spectacular professionally decorated condominium is being offered for the first time by the original owners and is being sold completely furnished. Boasting 2330 sq ft above grade, this unique unit has spaces galore. The Main floor consists of 9' ceilings throughout the living, dining, kitchen, laundry and power room. Cozy up next to the Gas fireplace in the living room during those cool fall days.

For open house information, contact William Lefley, Jaqua Realtors at 269-857-8030

Copyright © 2021 West Michigan Lakeshore Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMLARMI-21110162)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7exj_0dXYwTwa00

300 Farington Boulevard, Holland, 49423

2 Beds 1 Bath | $144,900 | Condominium | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in desired Holland Heights area. Features open concept in kitchen, dining and living room. Living room has a wood burning fireplace with sliders to deck where you can enjoy a private wood setting. Has a 1 stall garage and two swimming pools that are well maintained. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Linda Jean Castaneda, Keller Williams Realty Holland at 616-546-2500

Copyright © 2021 West Michigan Lakeshore Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMLARMI-21105647)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiQ51_0dXYwTwa00

1087 Fountain View Circle, Holland, 49423

3 Beds 3 Baths | $184,900 | Condominium | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great condo on Holland's south side. Large floorplan includes a sunroom overlooking the association pond. Cathedral ceiling and gas log fireplace in the living room providing both a spacious and cozy feeling. The master suite has dueling closets and a private bathroom. The second bedroom can be used as an office or den. The 1/2 bath includes your main floor laundry. In the walkout lower level you will find a large family room, a third bedroom, another full bath and a bonus room to be used as you see fit, plus the utility room and more storage space. The covered patio leads to the association pond in the back yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, churches, and many other Holland attractions. 55+ owner/occupant community. Call or text today to arrange your personal tour.

For open house information, contact Kevin Alderink, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-144750983)

