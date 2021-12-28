ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral, VA

Check out these houses for sale in Mineral

 1 day ago

(MINERAL, VA) Looking for a house in Mineral? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Check out these listings from around the Mineral area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cd5lp_0dXYwRB800

2058 Bibb Store Rd, Louisa, 23093

5 Beds 5 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,459 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Our brick 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home sits on 5.7 acres just a few minutes from the town of Louisa. We feature 3,409 sf of finished living space and a 1,704 sf unfinished walk out basement. There is an attached garage, a “salon shop” or office and a large storage shed/shop or pet breeding facility. The home was built in 1985 and there is technically a 2 acre parcel that could be cut off. The elevated rear deck is around 624 sf with views of the rear lawns and there is a covered front porch and a paved drive. This sturdy and spacious home awaits your personal touch! Call today!

For open house information, contact BEV NASH, RE/MAX REALTY SPECIALISTS-CHARLOTTESVILLE at 434-974-1500

Copyright © 2021 Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CAARMLSVA-616925)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdUsN_0dXYwRB800

429 Hidden Farm Dr, Mineral, 23117

3 Beds 2 Baths | $322,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,277 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Built in 2019, this immaculate home is located on 1.8 acres between Mineral and Louisa, 9 miles from Lake Anna, and approximately 35 miles from Charlottesville, Short Pump and Fredericksburg. The vaulted family and kitchen area are perfect for small or large gatherings and is just the start towards the list of upgrades in this home. Granite counter tops are throughout. 9’ ceilings. Intimate deck and patio great for entertaining while enjoying the beautiful wooded back yard. Fantastic 24x24 garage complete with electricity, window, and sheetrock. High-end fence perfect for a pet or a pool. 50-year shingles. Name brand washer and dryer. Curtains and blinds are hung. Crown molding in the family areas. The primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a bath with a double vanity tucked on the backside of the home for privacy. Xfinity internet available. This home is ready for you to move in and relax! SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH. Love the furniture? That is available to purchase as well.

For open house information, contact STEPHANIE WOOLFOLK, RE/MAX REALTY SPECIALISTS-CHARLOTTESVILLE at 434-974-1500

Copyright © 2021 Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CAARMLSVA-624208)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3KId_0dXYwRB800

2672 Fredericks Hall Road, Mineral, 23117

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to this beautiful brand new 1500 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 full bath custom built rancher with country front porch and large deck sitting on 4.7 wooded acres. This home boast an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, spacious kitchen with recess lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher, over the range microwave, free standing oven, and refrigerator. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom with a double vanity. All bedrooms and living room have ceiling fans and are cable ready. Enjoy the country life with no HOA. Lake Anna is just a few mile away. Don't let this one get away. Pictures are from a previous built house and are very similiar to this new house. House will be 100% complete by end of January 2022.

For open house information, contact Brian Lohrey, Virginia Capital Realty at 804-545-6300

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2136531)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjWtA_0dXYwRB800

230 Peregrine Pl, Louisa, 23093

4 Beds 3 Baths | $290,163 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PRESOLD and Customized for a Buyer and Similar to Photo! The Churchill Plan is situated on a 1.69 Acre Homesite that features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 9 Ft Ceilings on First Floor, Vaulted Master Suite with Jetted Garden Bath w/ Separate 5ft Shower, 72" Double Bowl Vanity, Open Kitchen, 36" Wall Cabinets, Boxed Bay Window in Dining Nook, Stainless Steel Appliances, Three Windows in Great Room for Natural Light, Wood Burning Fireplace, 10' x 16' Covered Rear Porch w/ Celling Fan, Contact Agent for Details! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms - accommodates 6 person occupancy. Reedy Creek Subdivision offers High Speed, Wireless Broad Band!

For open house information, contact TRACEY MCFARLANE, RE/MAX REALTY SPECIALISTS-CHARLOTTESVILLE at 434-974-1500

Copyright © 2021 Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CAARMLSVA-613386)

