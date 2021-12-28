Take a look at these homes on the Denton market now

(Denton, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Denton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

676 Greensboro Street Extension, Lexington, 27292 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This immaculate home is located in the city of Lexington, NC (Davidson County). Convenient to the city, yet a private feel. Stick built, all-on-one-level, and a large lot. Great space for pets. Move-in ready. Large, level and open front and back yards. Spacious kitchen and dining areas. 3 bedrooms, office, and 2 bathrooms. Work-from-home opportunities. Master en suite. Dedicated laundry room. Screened porch off the kitchen, and private deck overlooking the large backyard. Large half-acre lot: 100 feet of road frontage and 221 feet deep. Ample parking. Ceiling fans and modern blinds throughout. Storage building included. Convenient to the hospital, schools, shopping, etc. Triad area: minutes to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, or High Point (Furniture Market). Easy access to I-85, Business I-85 (US 70), US 64, & US 52 (I-285). Some furniture negotiable. New roof & HVAC 2019. Call Listing Office for more information, or to schedule a showing.

1253 Lake Shore Drive, New London, 28127 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,179 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great for full time living OR lake getaway! Wonderful screened porch with nice lake view all year. New addition added approx. 2015, consisting of 2 BR, 1 full Bath with tub and shower. This property includes 3 lots. Storage building, extra drive way with carport . Small fenced area. This treasure comes furnished, owner only taking personal items, pictures, what nots, fishing kreel in MBR, mirror in MBR closet.

40965 Millingport Road, Richfield, 28137 6 Beds 5 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Beautiful multi-acreage setting with GREAT POTENTIAL! Brick ranch with end unit apartment and basement apartment; however, the property has damage from roof leaks in existence for several years! This single family home once functioned with a total of 6 bedrooms and 5 baths. Over 2600+ HSF main level and an additional 1200+ SF in the basement. Two fireplaces(main level and basement) Home will need extensive remodeling but is a TRUE DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH! Home will not qualify for lending, so CASH is a must! Several older, retired and uninhabited sgl wide manufactured homes on the property of 'no value'. Pond on the property is currently dry(Why?) If you aren't afraid of a little work, expending effort, sweat and money, this could absolutely be the HOME AND PROPERTY FOR YOU! SOLD "AS-IS"! Additional square footage is storage bldg. areas(2).

6776 E Old Hwy 64 Highway, Lexington, 27292 0 Bed 0 Bath | $280,000 | Cabin | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1978

16 ACRES TO COMPLETE RENOVATION OF LOG CABIN OR BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME! PROPERTY HAS A LOT OF POSSIBILITIES. PROPERTY CLOSE TO HIGH ROCK LAKE! BEAUTIFUL WOODED 16 ACRES WITH PLENTY OF PRIVACY YET CLOSE TO INTERSTATE ACCESS AND STORES. A MUST SEE! WON'T LAST LONG! For more information please contact Lynn Arthur 336-596-5547

