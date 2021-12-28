Take a look at these homes on the Denton market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Denton, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Denton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

676 Greensboro Street Extension, Lexington, 27292

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This immaculate home is located in the city of Lexington, NC (Davidson County). Convenient to the city, yet a private feel. Stick built, all-on-one-level, and a large lot. Great space for pets. Move-in ready. Large, level and open front and back yards. Spacious kitchen and dining areas. 3 bedrooms, office, and 2 bathrooms. Work-from-home opportunities. Master en suite. Dedicated laundry room. Screened porch off the kitchen, and private deck overlooking the large backyard. Large half-acre lot: 100 feet of road frontage and 221 feet deep. Ample parking. Ceiling fans and modern blinds throughout. Storage building included. Convenient to the hospital, schools, shopping, etc. Triad area: minutes to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, or High Point (Furniture Market). Easy access to I-85, Business I-85 (US 70), US 64, & US 52 (I-285). Some furniture negotiable. New roof & HVAC 2019. Call Listing Office for more information, or to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Eric Rice, Becki Rice Realty at 336-461-4663

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3801056)

1253 Lake Shore Drive, New London, 28127

2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,179 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great for full time living OR lake getaway! Wonderful screened porch with nice lake view all year. New addition added approx. 2015, consisting of 2 BR, 1 full Bath with tub and shower. This property includes 3 lots. Storage building, extra drive way with carport . Small fenced area. This treasure comes furnished, owner only taking personal items, pictures, what nots, fishing kreel in MBR, mirror in MBR closet.

For open house information, contact Ramona Ingram, Badin Lake Realty at 336-461-5634

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3798635)

40965 Millingport Road, Richfield, 28137

6 Beds 5 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Beautiful multi-acreage setting with GREAT POTENTIAL! Brick ranch with end unit apartment and basement apartment; however, the property has damage from roof leaks in existence for several years! This single family home once functioned with a total of 6 bedrooms and 5 baths. Over 2600+ HSF main level and an additional 1200+ SF in the basement. Two fireplaces(main level and basement) Home will need extensive remodeling but is a TRUE DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH! Home will not qualify for lending, so CASH is a must! Several older, retired and uninhabited sgl wide manufactured homes on the property of 'no value'. Pond on the property is currently dry(Why?) If you aren't afraid of a little work, expending effort, sweat and money, this could absolutely be the HOME AND PROPERTY FOR YOU! SOLD "AS-IS"! Additional square footage is storage bldg. areas(2).

For open house information, contact Tom Medlin, Century 21 Russ Hollins,Realtors at 704-983-2114

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3800784)

6776 E Old Hwy 64 Highway, Lexington, 27292

0 Bed 0 Bath | $280,000 | Cabin | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1978

16 ACRES TO COMPLETE RENOVATION OF LOG CABIN OR BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME! PROPERTY HAS A LOT OF POSSIBILITIES. PROPERTY CLOSE TO HIGH ROCK LAKE! BEAUTIFUL WOODED 16 ACRES WITH PLENTY OF PRIVACY YET CLOSE TO INTERSTATE ACCESS AND STORES. A MUST SEE! WON'T LAST LONG! For more information please contact Lynn Arthur 336-596-5547

For open house information, contact Cassandra Snyder, Blue Real Estate Group LLC at 704-313-5058

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3731471)

