Check out these homes on the Charlevoix market now

(Charlevoix, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Charlevoix than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

115 E Lincoln, Charlevoix, 49720 2 Beds 1 Bath | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 898 Square Feet | Built in None

Newly remodeled cozy turnkey home walking distance to downtown Charlevoix, beaches, and bike trails. Home has all new appliances, new wood floors, new tile, jet tub, newer furnace, hot water heater, and newer roof. The basement is just waiting to be finished by its new owner!

7417 Iron Horse Trail, Ellsworth, 49729 4 Beds 3 Baths | $456,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New waterfront home being built in wonderful area for outdoor activities like golf, water sports, skiing, hiking, biking and more! Great location on a peaceful lake, with boat access to Intermediate Lake. Fiber optics high speed internet is now available. You'll love the cathedral ceilings and open floor plan with lots of windows. Enjoy the view from the full length covered deck overlooking the lake with pine ceiling. This quality home being built comes loaded with fine upgrades, in this developing community where nice homes are being built. Large main floor master suite with walk in closet overlooking the water. Walk out lower level with family room, 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. 2 car attached garage and welcoming covered front porch with pine ceiling. Quality Andersen windows/doors and Diamond Kote siding. Gas or wood fireplace optional at additional cost. In addition to 150' of your own private waterfront, Iron Horse Farms has common areas with walking trails and waterfront boardwalks. Nature lover's paradise. Additional parcels available to the south for additional privacy! Actual building specs and options to be determined.

11555 N Us Hwy 31, Charlevoix, 49720 3 Beds 1 Bath | $368,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in None

Just minutes from Downtown Charlevoix and walking distance to the Lake Michigan Sand Dunes sits this recently remodeled original Shanahan Farm home. This charming bungalow style home sits secluded on 3+ acres, surrounded by nature, water features, and wildlife. Listen to the birds chirp in the morning, the deer pass in the afternoon and the frogs croak at night. This rustic retreat gives one the feeling off total privacy yet close to everything a Northern Michigan lifestyle has to offer. Brand New Furnace, Brand New A/C! Home has been used as a short term rental (Airbnb) and grosses over 55k per year. Seller is a licensed Realtor.

11649 Summerhill Way, Charlevoix, 49720 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,616 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy panoramic Lake Michigan views from this incredible three bedroom home that has been meticulously maintained. This floor plan is perfect for entertaining your guests. Everything from the beautiful custom kitchen with Thermador appliances which include an 8 burner cooktop, flawless granite countertops, and a large island. Enjoy your open dining area with a gas fireplace overlooking the lake and the living room with an additional wood burning fireplace. The living room walks out to the large patio and fenced in lawn holding beautiful views of the water. Other features include black walnut floors, heated three-car garage, beautiful professional landscaping, and a full unfinished basement. This property offers plenty of privacy and is perfectly located just minutes from Petoskey or Charlevoix.

