Check out these homes for sale in Omak now

(Omak, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Omak. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

373 Conconully Rd, Omak, 98841 2 Beds 2 Baths | $247,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Come check out this countryside home featuring 2 bedroom 2bathrooms home on flat useable ? acre. Grounds are fullyfenced, with Barn and RV parking. Centrally located betweenOmak, Okanogan and Conconully State Park. Close to Golfcourse, Loup Loup Ski Bowl, ATV riding, Fishing and room forHorse Back riding. Home has front and back decks for yourenjoyment. Pre-home inspection available upon request. Nocovenants. A must see!

For open house information, contact Stacey Mitchell, Keller Williams - North Central Washington at 509-888-0038

3 Quail, Other, 98841 5 Beds 3 Baths | $419,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,868 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Gorgeous 1 acre oasis in Omak, WA. This custom built, second owner home boasts over 1,700 SF of main floor living with 3 bed, 2 bath and an oversized 2 car attached garage. Enjoy scenic views from both of the covered front and rear porches. Cedar lined cathedral ceilings, efficient wood burning stove and large picture windows compliment the great room area. Recent improvements include, metal roof, hot water tank, refrigerator and updated bath. All appliances remain with the home. Also features a 2 bed, 1 bath, 1,100 SF ADU that can be used for guests, family or rental income. And don't miss the 30x34 mechanics shop/out building that has a half bath. This is an exceptional property that really has it all to offer.

For open house information, contact Brad Spears, Home Sales Spokane at 509-822-7123