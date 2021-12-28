ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omak, WA

Check out these homes for sale in Omak now

Omak Updates
Omak Updates
 1 day ago

(Omak, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Omak. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2PTl_0dXYwGiN00

373 Conconully Rd, Omak, 98841

2 Beds 2 Baths | $247,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Come check out this countryside home featuring 2 bedroom 2bathrooms home on flat useable ? acre. Grounds are fullyfenced, with Barn and RV parking. Centrally located betweenOmak, Okanogan and Conconully State Park. Close to Golfcourse, Loup Loup Ski Bowl, ATV riding, Fishing and room forHorse Back riding. Home has front and back decks for yourenjoyment. Pre-home inspection available upon request. Nocovenants. A must see!

For open house information, contact Stacey Mitchell, Keller Williams - North Central Washington at 509-888-0038

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11965755)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UUG7_0dXYwGiN00

3 Quail, Other, 98841

5 Beds 3 Baths | $419,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,868 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Gorgeous 1 acre oasis in Omak, WA. This custom built, second owner home boasts over 1,700 SF of main floor living with 3 bed, 2 bath and an oversized 2 car attached garage. Enjoy scenic views from both of the covered front and rear porches. Cedar lined cathedral ceilings, efficient wood burning stove and large picture windows compliment the great room area. Recent improvements include, metal roof, hot water tank, refrigerator and updated bath. All appliances remain with the home. Also features a 2 bed, 1 bath, 1,100 SF ADU that can be used for guests, family or rental income. And don't miss the 30x34 mechanics shop/out building that has a half bath. This is an exceptional property that really has it all to offer.

For open house information, contact Brad Spears, Home Sales Spokane at 509-822-7123

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202121420)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Okanogan, WA
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Omak, WA
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Omak Updates

Omak Updates

Omak, WA
87
Followers
318
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Omak Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy