On the hunt for a home in Parksville? These houses are on the market

(Parksville, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Parksville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

405 Streamland Drive, Danville, 40422 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,711 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Boyle County Schools, Streamland SubdivisionThis large ranch style home on the backside of Streamland offers lots of space. Enjoy the elevated deck overlooking the partially fenced backyard. The front of the house has two large bay windows that allow plenty of light into the home. The home also offers a large formal living and dining space that could be converted into office space. Schedule your own private showing today.

For open house information, contact Jeremy James, Lifstyl Real Estate at 859-278-7501

7045 White Oak Rd., Junction City, 40440 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Unique home is partially underground, type is Berm Home. This home is completely refreshed and updated. New tile floors throughout, new cabinetry, fresh paint, updated baths, vaulted ceiling in the bonus den, the insert is wood burning and used as supplemental heat, sellers advises having chimney inspection since they have not lived in the house, tenants used it and said worked fine. 10.4 acres with flat meadow at the top of the hill. Plenty of wild life including deers for the avid hunters, or just use as recreational. French drain installed this year for deterring water away from the back of the home. The metal roof was installed in 2018. Come take a look at this home and you will be impressed with it..

For open house information, contact MARY ANN HOLLON, DEXTER REAL ESTATE at 859-236-8830

230-232 Fox Run Trail, Danville, 40422 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Duplex | 2,064 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment opportunity in Danville! This all brick duplex is in excellent condition and has been very well cared for. Both sides are currently occupied with long term tenants. Don't miss your opportunity on this one! Call today to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Ethan Burton, RE Solutions Bluegrass at 859-755-4812

2555 Chrisman Lane, Danville, 40422 5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,994 Square Feet | Built in 1974

First time in over 25 years - beautiful home on a breathtaking vista is for sale . Situated on 13.44 stunning acres find an absolutely lovely 5 bedroom, 4 full bath main residence & GUEST HOUSE - NEW ROOF, plus a climate controlled workshop off the 2 car detached garage. Primary suites on both the 1st and 2nd floors create an ideal home for guests & family. Need more space? The guest house offers one bedroom, a den & kitchenette, full bath, storage & a wraparound deck; a great home base biz option. The extra large covered patio at the rear of the home is a great gathering place to enjoy the stunning views this property affords & the 27' above ground pool is sure to please. To say this home has been lovingly cared for is an understatement. Tongue and groove, 4'' wide white oak flooring & marble tile added by the owner+ all new subflooring. Open kitchen & family area features a fireplace for wood burning or gas log heat. Oversized 2 car detached garage features a fantastic workshop with secure exterior entrance as well as garage access. All equipment needed to maintain the property conveys with the home. Located within one hour of Lex/Bluegrass Airport. Bring your horses - this pr

For open house information, contact Dianne Alarie, The Local Agents at 859-203-7676