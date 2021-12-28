Top homes for sale in La Junta

(La Junta, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in La Junta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

921 Belleview Ave, La Junta, 81050 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This substantial 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a fence corner lot and has been updated. Tons of upgrades including NEW paint inside and out,NEW laminate flooring throughout the home. The main level features a bonus room that makes a great area for an office, or library or playroom. A formal dining room and large living room. Main level bedroom with its own 3/4 bathroom. The kitchen has new cabinets, sink, dishwasher and built-in microwave. The upper level has 2 bedrooms, a 3/4 bathroom anda small room perfect for a nursery or office or reading room. The large backyard is fenced and has an oversized 2 car garage, great for storage and room for your RV. Don't miss out on this one. Call Today for your Personal Showing!

For open house information, contact Meghan Hunt, HomeSmart Preferred Realty at 719-582-1046

21430 County Road 29.75 Road, La Junta, 81050 3 Beds 1 Bath | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,329 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Cute Farm house on 538.47 acres and minutes from the town of La Junta! This home has so much potential! This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 fully remodeled bathroom, cellar perfect for projects/storage, open kitchen with lots of natural light, beautiful hard wood floors, wood burning fireplace in a spacious living room adjoining the dining room and a bonus room in the front for office, play area or even a bedroom. This property will be sold with all 7 parcels equaling the total 538.47 acres. This property will also comes with 65 shares of Otero Ditch water (Certificate will be provided) garage/storage building, other outbuilding, corals, horse/cattle stalls,squeeze chute( cattle working facilities), creek runs the length of the back in of the property, established irrigated pasture, options for shooting range, mature trees surrounding the home, and maintained front & backyard! BONUS: you also get lots of visits by mule, deer, antelope, humming birds and wild life!

For open house information, contact Aubrey Cook, Muldoon Associates Inc at 719-591-8332

718 Bradish Avenue, La Junta, 81050 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Cute ranch style home on a huge lot near inspiration field! This home has a large open cover wooden deck perfect for entertainment or relaxing! As you walk into the home you will notice the newly laminate wood flooring in a spacious living room! Off to the side of the living room you have two good size bedrooms that also have new laminate wood flooring! From the living room you have a small hallway to the spacious bathroom and to the right a open kitchen with a small dine area. The back door will take you to a large mud/laundry room or downstairs to the utility and extra storage! The main level has been fully repainted, new laminate wood flooring and all new ducting! This home is on a huge lot that has the potential for a garage or carport!

For open house information, contact Aubrey Cook, Muldoon Associates Inc at 719-591-8332