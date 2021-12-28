ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Manchester, IN

North Manchester-curious? These homes are on the market

(North Manchester, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in North Manchester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3wRE_0dXYwAQ100

8616 S Valentine Court, Claypool, 46510

4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Calling investors and flippers. Here is your next project. Brand new roof. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths , over 1600 Sq ft of living space. low taxes. natural gas available. Does not have deeded access to lake, though channel is very short walk. Cash only offers

For open house information, contact Dan Harstine, Integrity Real Estate at 574-551-7644

Copyright © 2021 Kosciusko Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KBORIN-202151071)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnA41_0dXYwAQ100

807 E 7Th Street, North Manchester, 46962

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Welcome Home to this well maintained tri-level home on a beautiful lot in a quiet neighborhood. Plenty of room for family and friends in the large living areas including formal living room, basement family room with a cozy wood stove, and vaulted 4 seasons room with an alluring backyard view. The kitchen has neat original features and has been updated with all newer appliances that remain and offers space for a dining table. The upper level has 3 bedrooms with wood floors and a gorgeous new full bath. The walk out basement features a utility sink, laundry, new water heater, 200 amp electrical service, and newer furnace and washer/dryer. Attached is a 2+ car garage with ample storage. The picturesque and private back yard is partially fenced and full of perennials plus a water feature. A small shed will remain. A great home in a great neighborhood!

For open house information, contact Andrea Greer Markham, Manchester Realty at 260-982-6168

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Central Indiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIRMLSIN-202148541)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkFvs_0dXYwAQ100

201 S Line Street, South Whitley, 46787

3 Beds 3 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1875

MOTIVATED SELLER! If you want a great home that has lots of updates, plenty of room for the family with 2 living areas plus a loft, an amazing wrap around porch and a fantastic deck then call about this one NOW!!!! This 3 bedroom 3 bath home has been well maintained so all you need to do is move in. The 3 car garage makes storing your extras very easy and convenient. This home is in great condition and qualifies for all types of financing. Newer windows, furnace, A/C and all duct work new in 2019, updated baths and original inlaid wood floors are part of the reasons that make this a wonderful home. The 18 x 18 kitchen has a built in pantry and is large enough to be an eat in kitchen. This home is in town, near the school and within easy walking distance to shops and amenities. If you want one of the nicest homes around with amazing curb appeal then you must come and see this one...don't wait as this one really won't be available too long. This is an estate sale and is being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Jeanne List, ReMax Crossroads at 260-436-9700

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202147511)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8wNa_0dXYwAQ100

7208 S 400 W, Claypool, 46510

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Mobile Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Move in ready home on an acre of land! This home has been recently updated with new carpet, plumbing, paint and more! Master bath remodeled in 2020. New sump pump in 2019. All three bathrooms have spacious walk-in closets. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Move in and enjoy living in a quiet country setting, yet close to town!

For open house information, contact Maurice Cossairt, Edgewater Realty at 260-760-6721

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202151293)

