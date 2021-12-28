ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

Top homes for sale in Ferriday

Ferriday Post
Ferriday Post
 1 day ago

(Ferriday, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ferriday than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeFWg_0dXYw8jo00

607 Traxler Rd, Ferriday, 71334

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful setting surrounds this well maintained manufactured home. So many extras have been put into this property that it is a must see! 3/2 with 1628 sq ft complete with a nice deck on the front, large 2 car attached covered carport. The back side has an area to store ATV, mowers or whatever else, the back porch is covered and has a large area to enjoy some outside time. This home sits on 3 large lots, with trees, a barn and 6 horse stalls and is very well maintained. Property also has some nice trees and a 12 ft. privacy fence on one side for privacy in the back yard. This home is located between Lake Concordia and Lake St. John with very easy access to launch your boat in either lake, and is on a very quiet street at the end of the road. If you are looking for maybe a get away camp for the weekend, or a full time residence, this is the home for you! Call today for your private showing!!!

For open house information, contact MARY ELLEN GREMILLION, PAUL GREEN REALTORS at 601-442-2768

Copyright © 2021 Natchez Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NBRMS-20210638)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvHj1_0dXYw8jo00

2565 Rock Road Road, Sicily Island, 71368

3 Beds 3 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in None

Mid-century home overlooking Bayou Louie! Beautiful view from back yard overlooking the bayou! This home features 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and bathroom with a jacuzzi tub. The other two bedrooms share a very unique jack and jill shower. Living area in back of home overlooking the water! This home also features a large wood burning fireplace, and a galley kitchen! This property also features a 30x30 metal shop, a small green house, and a 20x24 shed attached for extra covered parking! A must see!

For open house information, contact Shenika Edwards, RE/MAX PREMIER REAL ESTATE at 318-427-8005

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-160691)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Ferriday, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack And Jill#Realtors#Housing List#Atv#Paul Green Realtors
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ferriday Post

Ferriday Post

Ferriday, LA
105
Followers
352
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ferriday Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy