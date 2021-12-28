Top homes for sale in Ferriday

(Ferriday, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ferriday than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

607 Traxler Rd, Ferriday, 71334 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful setting surrounds this well maintained manufactured home. So many extras have been put into this property that it is a must see! 3/2 with 1628 sq ft complete with a nice deck on the front, large 2 car attached covered carport. The back side has an area to store ATV, mowers or whatever else, the back porch is covered and has a large area to enjoy some outside time. This home sits on 3 large lots, with trees, a barn and 6 horse stalls and is very well maintained. Property also has some nice trees and a 12 ft. privacy fence on one side for privacy in the back yard. This home is located between Lake Concordia and Lake St. John with very easy access to launch your boat in either lake, and is on a very quiet street at the end of the road. If you are looking for maybe a get away camp for the weekend, or a full time residence, this is the home for you! Call today for your private showing!!!

2565 Rock Road Road, Sicily Island, 71368 3 Beds 3 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in None

Mid-century home overlooking Bayou Louie! Beautiful view from back yard overlooking the bayou! This home features 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and bathroom with a jacuzzi tub. The other two bedrooms share a very unique jack and jill shower. Living area in back of home overlooking the water! This home also features a large wood burning fireplace, and a galley kitchen! This property also features a 30x30 metal shop, a small green house, and a 20x24 shed attached for extra covered parking! A must see!

