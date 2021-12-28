ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, WI

Homes for sale in Livingston: New listings

Livingston News Alert
 1 day ago

(LIVINGSTON, WI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Livingston area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Livingston listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6SX7_0dXYw55d00

542 Delaney St, Highland, 53543

4 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,563 Square Feet | Built in 1900

4 bed, 1.5 bath 2 story house on a large lot has a lot of character. 1/2 bath located in the basement where there is a large area for a workshop. Back yard has plenty of room to build a garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful wood trim throughout the home. 3 season porch int he front, covered patio in the back. Needs a little TLC, mostly paint and flooring. There is an unfinished room upstairs, perfect for and roomy enough for another full bath.

For open house information, contact Jerry Adametz, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-822-4700

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1921342)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tf0yd_0dXYw55d00

812 Dodgeville Street, Highland, 53543

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in None

3 Bed, 2 Bath remodeled Colonial home with wrap around front porch. Huge kitchen with island and pantry. Large living room. Spacious bedrooms. Move in ready. Village park right out your back door.

For open house information, contact Jerry Adametz, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-822-4700

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1922995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCLSh_0dXYw55d00

1358 County Road Bh, Highland, 53543

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,988 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Successful Sporting Goods/Bait business and very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home all in one property, right on the road to Blackhawk Lake! It's a perfect setup and sellers have maintained the property beautifully over the last 27 years. Some updates include New storage shed, new flooring in home, new lighting in business, new 3 door cooler, newer well, newer metal roofs on all buildings, blacktop parking lot, some landscaping. Very neat and clean well run business. Home is attached to the business via enclosed breezeway so it is just a sweet setup! Private deck off the back of the home with great views. Call for your private showing today! All measurements are approximate buyer to verify if important.

For open house information, contact Melody Loy, 1st Advantage Real Estate at 608-341-7017

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1913404)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EofAw_0dXYw55d00

304 E Main St, Montfort, 53569

3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,207 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This 3 bedroom bungalow with its private yard and mature trees, has so much potential. Hardwood floors, a beautiful open stair case, a main floor laundry room and a enclosed front porch. There is also a beautiful built in cabinet upstairs. Square footage and dimensions are approximate.

For open house information, contact Robin Lindner, 1st Advantage Real Estate at 608-341-7017

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1912752)

