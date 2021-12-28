Homes for sale in Livingston: New listings

(LIVINGSTON, WI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Livingston area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

542 Delaney St, Highland, 53543 4 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,563 Square Feet | Built in 1900

4 bed, 1.5 bath 2 story house on a large lot has a lot of character. 1/2 bath located in the basement where there is a large area for a workshop. Back yard has plenty of room to build a garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful wood trim throughout the home. 3 season porch int he front, covered patio in the back. Needs a little TLC, mostly paint and flooring. There is an unfinished room upstairs, perfect for and roomy enough for another full bath.

812 Dodgeville Street, Highland, 53543 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in None

3 Bed, 2 Bath remodeled Colonial home with wrap around front porch. Huge kitchen with island and pantry. Large living room. Spacious bedrooms. Move in ready. Village park right out your back door.

1358 County Road Bh, Highland, 53543 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,988 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Successful Sporting Goods/Bait business and very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home all in one property, right on the road to Blackhawk Lake! It's a perfect setup and sellers have maintained the property beautifully over the last 27 years. Some updates include New storage shed, new flooring in home, new lighting in business, new 3 door cooler, newer well, newer metal roofs on all buildings, blacktop parking lot, some landscaping. Very neat and clean well run business. Home is attached to the business via enclosed breezeway so it is just a sweet setup! Private deck off the back of the home with great views. Call for your private showing today! All measurements are approximate buyer to verify if important.

304 E Main St, Montfort, 53569 3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,207 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This 3 bedroom bungalow with its private yard and mature trees, has so much potential. Hardwood floors, a beautiful open stair case, a main floor laundry room and a enclosed front porch. There is also a beautiful built in cabinet upstairs. Square footage and dimensions are approximate.

