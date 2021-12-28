Check out these homes for sale in Theodosia now

(Theodosia, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Theodosia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

441 County Road 620 A, Isabella, 65676 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,488 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Package Deal! LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED-BOAT SLIP-BOAT LIFT-2019 PONTOON BOAT INCLUDED!!! Located south of Isabella, Missouri, and overlooking the Spring Creek arm of Bull Shoals Lake in Ozark County. This comfortable and stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes fully furnished ** move-in & lake ready! The main level features an open floor plan with central heat and air with a gas burning fireplace. The master bathroom has been updated with a new shower, fixtures and flooring. Outside of the home there is a two bay carport, deck on the back of the home and basement area for storage. NEW ROOF IN 2021. Just a short drive away is where you will find your covered boat slip that is in excellent condition that you will OWN. New adjustable lift installed in 2019 is also included. Last but not least Don't forget the 2019 20 FT. SUN TRACKER FISHING BARDGE included in this outdoor package! It is in excellent condition like new with LED lighting . There is also a new trolling motor put in place in 2019. Enjoy your weekends and vacations relaxing on the deck or on the lake. Your own personal vacation lake home with no reservations needed. Call to view this property today!

3295 State Highway Hh, Isabella, 65676 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | 2,648 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Quiet and perfect lake home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a distant view of bull shoals lake, and is just a few minutes drive to free launching ramp. Paved road frontage. Upon entering this home you feel the warm welcoming kitchen, and sitting room. Into the living room you will find a stone fireplace, and plenty of room for company. The basement offers a giant master bedroom with walkout sunroom. This home is energy efficient sporting passive solar exterior walls. Walk outside to see a beautiful pond, and plenty of deck for all your outdoor activities. Feel at ease in inclement weather, due to the full home propane generator. A huge combo, a 700 square foot guest home! The guest home is 1 bedroom 1 bath, Open concept. With a screened in porch, and storage. Also, this home sports a propane generator as well! This home is perfect for a weekend lake getaway, OR a wonderful retirement home.

1062 Sam Day Road, Bradleyville, 65614 3 Beds 1 Bath | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,537 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Very beautiful and well maintained farm house! 3/1 with a cellar! Hardwood floors. Newly remodeled bathroom. New roof. 3/4 wrap around fully covered porch! 6 outbuildings in total including a new insulated milk barn with electric, built in 2020. Corrals stay with the property. Home is farm ready! New roof in 2016. New windows in 2017. New well drilled in 2011, 405 ft deep. New Septic in 2017. New hot water heater in 20149. New chicken house in 2020. Year around sping in the holler. This property is gorgeous! Owner can tell you EVERYTHIG about this property! Quiet property. No close neighbors. Swan creek within walking distance. Paved road all the way to the creek.

2097 Mc 8041, Peel, 72668 5 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,008 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing five bedroom, two bathroom home on 30 ac m/l. Large back deck to enjoy the wildlife with plenty of room for your outdoor toys! Metal roof and new flooring put in 2019. Open kitchen, living room, and dining room with beautiful wood beams. A custom staircase leads to a large master bedroom with master bathroom. All bedrooms are large with great closet space. Tons of character throughout the home with storage space. Two car detached garage with shop. Just minutes to Bull Shoals Lake!

