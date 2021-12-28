Check out these houses for sale in Seligman

(SELIGMAN, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Seligman area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Seligman area:

33425 W Cowboy Clint Way, Seligman, 86337 3 Beds 2 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,101 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Diamond in the rough horse ranch, mini dude ranch or more! This stunning horse property is fully functional and turn key for a horse ranch or so much more! The main house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an oversized 2.5 car garage. Straw bale construction of the main house allows for highly energy efficient utilities and is very well insulated. The main house features a 360 degree wrap around porch for capture all of the picturesque Arizona sunrises and sunsets! The ranch features a 47x80 twelve stall barn with multiple tack rooms. The guest house is located above the barn and features two decks one East facing and one West facing. The guest house is two bedrooms, one bathrooms and has a bonus room attached. The property previously housed over 60 horses and is supplied by a...

For open house information, contact Trent Montgomery Beaver, Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Bloomtree Realty at 928-443-8800

47550 N Ricks Road, Seligman, 86337 1 Bed 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 572 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Ultimate Hunting Cabin! This lovely unfinished 1bed cabin sits on top almost dead center of 37.02 acres. Heavily treed with gorgeous views. The cabin has been wired for electric and plumbing for grey water. It has a composting toilet and shower. The garage has an upstairs guest room (not finished) with a huge deck. Solar has been started. This property backs up to state trust land and area has a lot of elk and deer. It won't take much to finish this one !

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Jones, United Country AZ Country RE at 623-777-9082

54235 N Main Street, Seligman, 86337 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Investors Special! 1,504 sq feet taped; 3 bed, 2 bath fixer upper! Large laundry area with closet; 192 sq foot back porch and about 150 sq foot covered front porch; the 2nd building in back is a 2 room storage unit and it measures at 333 sq feet. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Diana Moca, Bliss Realty & Investments at 480-215-6658

37526 W Howling Coyote Road, Seligman, 86337 3 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,559 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Enjoy the country in a home that was built for comfort. This custom home has 2 master bedrooms and has a courtyard that is accessible from many rooms. A brand-new solar system has been installed that will power your whole house with ease. There is a great place for your pets to stay safe while they are outside. A huge garage that can fit 4 to 6 cars is ready for housing your vehicles and has an attached bedroom that can be expanded into a more complete guest house. This 40 acres is fully fenced, has lots of trees and is ready for you to move in.

For open house information, contact James Michael Akins, High Country Realty LLC at 928-925-2983