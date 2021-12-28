House hunt Longville: See what’s on the market now

(Longville, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Longville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4733 County 4 Ne, Remer, 56672 2 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Amazing custom built home and “Barn” with 22 acres of breathtaking views, trails, fenced pasture, apple trees, hunting and all this boarders thousands of acres of state and federal land. This beautiful home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, extra large kitchen with Island and beautiful cabinets. Beautiful large rock fire place in vaulted ceiling living room. Large master suite with fireplace. Heated floors throughout home and attached oversized two stall garage. Living room boasts beautiful windows overlooking a pond to the south. Outside this newly stained home is 4 concrete verandas with a brand new salt water hot tub and barrel sauna. The “Barn” has a “cowboy bar”, wood burning stove, fridge and oven with a large space for entertaining or bunk house. Attached to the barn is a stable room with lots of storage and stalls. The “Barn” is insulated like a home and has two attached lean to sheds for storage and animals.

For open house information, contact Moe Mossa, Savvy Avenue, LLC at 612-490-1268

2997 Stoney Creek Road Ne, Longville, 56655 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1985

You’ll love the outstanding sunset views over Wabedo Lake from this 3 bed / 2 bath lake home! Built near the waters edge you feel like you’re right on the lake. You’ll enjoy the excellent fishing and boating the Wabedo and Little Boy chain of lakes offers.. Wabedo offers incredible walleye, musky, and panfishing and you can also boat to Little Boy lake for double the fun! The maintenance free landscaping of boulder retaining walls and cut granite steps will leave you time to enjoy the lake, thousands of acres of public land for ATV’s/ hunting/hiking, and hanging out in friendly small town Longville. The 24 x 28 garage gives you storage room for your up north toys and tools. Start your up north adventure here on Wabedo Lake!

For open house information, contact Bill Hansen, Bill Hansen Realty/Longville at 218-363-2306

3998 Teters Bay Trail Ne, Remer, 56672 1 Bed 0 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 414 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Here’s your opportunity to enjoy one of Minnesota’s most sought-after lakes. Thunder Lake is unique with its dense cedar and boulder shoreline, giving it a true “up-north” feel. This vintage cottage with its knotty pine interior rests among mature cedar trees on a level 1.8 acres. With 112’ of hard bottom shoreline and miles of ATV trails, there’s plenty of recreation to be had on, in, and off the water! Thunder Lake has an amazing 18’ clarity and boasts above-average numbers of walleye. After a day of fishing and recreation, boat to the local restaurant for drinks and dinner. Make these sunrise’s your own.

For open house information, contact Melanie Mix, Heartland Real Estate at 218-363-6100

8591 Fs2721 Road Ne, Remer, 56672 4 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Amazing Value! Sugar Lake waterfront home 153 feet on 700 acre lake. Includes furniture. Swimming, fishing, pontooning, kayaking, etc.! This home is a gem! The residence is in near perfect condition. Beautiful lake views from your large screened porch and picture dining room window. Charming stone fireplace in living room. Custom knotty pine kitchen cabinets. Best kitchen pantry everwith loads of shelving. 4 bedrooms and a den so there is room for everyone to come and enjoy the lake! Kitchenette downstairs for easy entertaining in the media center/ family room. Lower level has a vintage 50's vibe going on. Open and spacious floor plan. Fire pit in back yard. Walk out lower level. Privacy galore. Close to hundreds of acres of state lands for hunters. Would make a great VRBO, summer cabin or year round home. Charm and quality galore! 10 mins to Remer, 25 mins Grand Rapids, 3 hrs to Fargo and Mpls, 1.5 hrs to Duluth!!

For open house information, contact Bernadette Aguilera, Headwaters Realty Services at 218-760-3116