Coffee Springs, AL

Home ownership in Coffee Springs is within reach with townhouses like these

Coffee Springs Updates
 1 day ago

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) These Coffee Springs townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CB82_0dXYvkxq00

432 Sandy Oak Drive, Enterprise, 36330

2 Beds 3 Baths | $119,900 | Townhouse | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 2004

New roof this year!! Well taken care of 2/2.5 townhome on a cul de sac street. Upstairs bedrooms each have a private bath and walk-in closet. The downstairs living area features French doors onto the covered patio and fenced in backyard. The kitchen is open to the living/dining area and has a breakfast bar. The laundry room includes a half bath for guests. Bonus!! The washer and dryer convey with the purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111ial_0dXYvkxq00

307 Candlebrook Drive, Enterprise, 36330

2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Townhouse | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Updated townhome Tile flooring downstairs for easy maintenance. Carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Main bathroom upstairs has luxury vinyl plank flooring for an updated look. All cabinets have been painted. Updated light fixtures, cabinet hardware & faucets. Great looking tile backsplash makes the stainless steel appliances pop! Stone tile sets off the fireplace. Refrigerator & washing machine new in past year & half. Blinds throughout. All appliances to convey to include Ref., washer & dryer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1kRw_0dXYvkxq00

806 E Lee Street, Enterprise, 36330

3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | Townhouse | 2,753 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Looking for a low-maintenance, LARGE and stunning home? Welcome to 806 E Lee Street #7! Newly remodeled, this home features all NEW kitchen appliances, NEW granite countertops, NEW carpet throughout the home, NEW roof, and AC recently serviced. Freshly painted...this spacious home is move in ready! LARGE walk in closets in all bedrooms, the downstairs Master bedroom features two closets and a large master bath with garden tub and walk in shower. Large sitting areas both upstairs and downstairs, and the view upstairs is spectacular! Don't miss your opportunity to view this home.

