Top homes for sale in Stanfield

Stanfield, AZ

 1 day ago

(Stanfield, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stanfield. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRgaQ_0dXYvhJf00

44161 W Snow Drive, Maricopa, 85138

4 Beds 3 Baths | $434,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,318 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Come, sit a spell on your covered porch and watch the world go by. When you open the door you will notice easy care wood look tile floors throughout the first floor, The living/dining room has a valuted ceiling and you can see clear through to the family room adjacent to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pull out cabinets, granite counters and center island. Sliding doors open to the covered patio and your very own pool. A den with a walk in closet, half bath and laundry room complete the first floor. Your two car garage has plenty of cabinets for all your storage. The open stairwell leads you to the upstairs and overlooks the living/dining room. Two bedrooms, bath, loft and master suite complete the 2nd floor. Master overlooks the pool in the backyard and opens to the bath with your soaking tub and you have a large walk-in master closet. All of this in the lake community of the Villages. At the village center you can play a game of tennis or maybe basketball or work out in the fitness center. You have both a lap pool and a play pool plus a splash pad and lots of play equipment to entertain the children. Enjoy walking on the many paths throughout the community. What more could you want?

For open house information, contact Debra K Johnson, Cactus Mountain Properties, LLC at 480-688-8444

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6324402)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8y12_0dXYvhJf00

41929 W Springtime Road, Maricopa, 85138

2 Beds 3 Baths | $398,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,833 Square Feet | Built in 2019

GREENBELT! GREENBELT! Backyard view of LAKE, MOUNTAIN VIEWS! NOT A STITCH OF CARPET ANYWHERE! Popular Meritage CHARLES floorplan with 2 MASTER SUITES, with GOURMET KITCHEN boasting DOUBLE OVENS, upgraded GAS STOVE, GRANITE countertops, GRANITE KITCHEN ISLAND, maple cabinets, pendant lights, 2BR, 2.5 baths and DEN/OFFICE. Over 10 ft ceilings throughout. Gorgeous 20 inch easy care tile. OVERSIZED SLIDING GLASS DOORS IN GREAT ROOM! FRONT COURTYARD WITH IRON GATE, surround sound, washer and dryer included with laundry water basin, ALL WAITING FOR YOU! RUN, RUN TO SEE THIS HOME! WILL NOT LAST LONG!!

For open house information, contact Patti Wasowicz, The Maricopa Real Estate Co at 602-359-5170

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6332564)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhZwQ_0dXYvhJf00

3583 N Montoya Lane, Casa Grande, 85122

3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,060 | Single Family Residence | 1,881 Square Feet | Built in None

The Pelican is a split floor plan, offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The front porch enters into the foyer which leads directly to the kitchen. The kitchen features a corner walk-in pantry, a large kitchen island, hardwood cabinets and an electric range. The first bedroom features an attached bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Other great features of this home include smart home technology, desert front and backyard landscaping, 9' flat ceilings, optional upgrades and more! Speak to a sales representative today for more information. Images and 3D tours only represent the Pelican plan and may vary from homes as built.

For open house information, contact Gila Buttes Sales Office D.R. Horton - Phoenix East

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-35587-359-35587-355870000-0017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151L9X_0dXYvhJf00

3017 N Majestic Court, Casa Grande, 85122

3 Beds 3 Baths | $426,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,246 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Check out this amazing residence nestled on a cul-de-sac in the Villago Community! Inside, you'll find an impressive interior w/designer palette, wood-look floors, & sliding doors leading to the back patio. Stylish light fixtures, high ceilings, & a flexible den are some features you will love! The spotless kitchen showcases plenty of gray cabinets w/crown moulding, quartz counters, SS appliances, pantry, & an island w/breakfast bar. Main bedroom boasts soft carpet, an ensuite w/dual sinks, & a walk-in closet. But wait, there's more! You'll also find a fantastic guest suite featuring a sizable living area, kitchenette, a private bathroom, & an ample closet. HUGE backyard w/covered patio is ready for your creative touch! You MUST see it! Call now!

For open house information, contact Daniel P Noma, Venture REI, LLC at 480-269-8499

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6318640)

