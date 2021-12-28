ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gore Springs, MS

Take a look at these homes on the market in Gore Springs

Gore Springs News Watch
Gore Springs News Watch
 1 day ago

(Gore Springs, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gore Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7iup_0dXYvgQw00

159 Ball Drive, Calhoun City, 38916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home on more than an acre also has a swimming pool! Located in a great subdivision on a dead-end road, there is an open floor plan with a formal dinning room (which could be a home office). The breakfast area is open and the Master bedroom (with walk-in closet) is on the opposite side of house from the other 2 bedrooms and full bath. The back patio is perfect for entertaining and includes a fenced-in pool and a spacious backyard with lots of privacy. This property has everything that you are looking for!

For open house information, contact Chris Suber, Matthews Real Estate at 662-234-3878

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-149475)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FazU_0dXYvgQw00

15 Cr 408, Calhoun City, 38916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Are you looking for a home with acreage? Would you love for your children to experience country living but still be close to town? Check out this fixer-upper with a ton of potential! New appliances! New roof! New central unit. This property includes 14.7 acres and a pond. This home is being sold AS-IS and due to renovations that still need to be made, it will ONLY work for a buyer purchasing with CASH or a buyer getting an IN-HOUSE LOAN. Call me today for details.

For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-148445)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4my0_0dXYvgQw00

67 Cr 485, Calhoun City, 38916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Rare find! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sitting on 10 acres and just 5 minutes from Calhoun City square! Galley kitchen and large laundry room. 2 car covered carport and large covered back patio. Property also has a shop with roll up door. Internet available, but not high speed. All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Whitney George, TM Realtors at 662-842-3844

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-149178)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calhoun City, MS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Gore Springs, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Housing List#Matthews Real Estate#Market Realty#Tm Realtors
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gore Springs News Watch

Gore Springs News Watch

Gore Springs, MS
76
Followers
385
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gore Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy