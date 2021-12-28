Check out these houses for sale in Houston

(HOUSTON, OH) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Houston area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

608 Wood Street, Piqua, 45356 2 Beds 1 Bath | $42,900 | Single Family Residence | 848 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great rent buster or investment opportunity...Located on one way street in convenient location. High ceilings through living and versatile dining rooms, Updated eat-in kitchen with neutral counters complimenting white cabinetry, 18' tiled vinyl fls extending into the updated bath with utility. One of two bedrooms has direct access to bath. Enclosed porch provides storage space. Detached garage plus off-street parking. Replacement windows throughout, newer dimensional roof and freshly painted exterior. Conveyed by POA as-is.

21 W Bridge Street, Covington, 45318 2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1920

You will have to see this cozy two bedroom, newly remodeled home in a great location. This single story home is conveniently located near the shopping area in Covington, Ohio. Updates include: furnace, AC, electric panel, hot water heater. Recently remodeled kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Outside features consist of new poured patio and walkway leading to the oversized 2 story garage with walk up loft area, above ground swimming pool, semi private backyard with gravel parking area.

114 W Russell Road, Sidney, 45365 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Updates galore on this incredibly maintained home! Beautiful wood flooring through out main living area. The kitchen has just been renovated with brand new flooring that flows perfectly into the dining room with a convenient coffee bar or buffet. New mahogany butcher block counter tops, backsplash and brand new stainless steel appliances will make cooking and entertaining a dream; (don't forget to check out the secret doggy door built into one of the lower cabinets to give your family pet something to love too!). Both FULL bathrooms have been recently renovated. Additional sitting room could be a great study or office on first floor. The unfinished basement leaves plenty of room for potential from what is now a workshop to whatever fits your specific needs. Huge covered back patio and additional concrete slab would be perfect for entertaining in your fully fenced in back yard (with NEW privacy fence). You will not want to miss out on this amazing home! Please send all offers to angie@bellarealtors.com - text/call 937-689-0789 for any questions or concerns. Home owner works from home but will make easily available for showings! Fireplace not warranted.

316 Liberty Street, Bradford, 45308 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,241 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 full bath home that has been totally updated. All original woodwork , cozy family room has decorative fireplace, new beautiful hardwood floors and French doors leading into the dining room. Large kitchen is amazing and remodeled in 2020 including the Birch butcher block counter tops, flooring, stone back splash, farmhouse sink, coffee bar area, all appliances are 2017. 3 bedrooms on first floor including updated full bath. Upstairs you will find a second family room or rec room, large master bedroom and nicely updated master bathroom with tiled soaking tub and stand alone shower all added in 2015. Roof including garage roof , siding, gutters, windows, hot water heater, foam insulation, furnace, a/c ,electric, breaker box, plumbing 2015 . 25x21 back patio added 2019. Washer and dryer 2017. Laundry on first floor. Partial basement with lots of storage areas. Home sits on 2 parcels. This home is beautiful ! Owners offering a 1 yr Home Warranty! Call today for your private showing.

