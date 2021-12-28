House-hunt Buxton: What’s on the market

(BUXTON, NC) Looking for a house in Buxton? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

If you’re Buxton-curious, take a look at these listings today:

56180 Shoal Drive, Hatteras, 27943 2 Beds 2 Baths | $729,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing opportunity to be on the soundfront in Hatteras Estates with 2 boat lifts and stunning views of the Pamlico Sound. This home is move in ready!

For open house information, contact Dan Johnson, Midgett Realty - Hatteras at 252-986-6321

58223 Dunes East, Hatteras, 27943 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,897 Square Feet | Built in None

One of a kind oceanfront in Hatteras Village. Another Endless Summer sits atop a dune at the end of your own private street with a fantastic ocean view from all levels. Inside you will find 6 generous bedrooms, two of them oceanfront masters, with two additional bedrooms and a 1/2 bath on the main living level. The very top level has a loft and deck for a quiet space. There is under house parking with dry entry for those rainy days and an outside shower to wash off the sand before coming in. Come see Another Endless Summer today.

For open house information, contact Suzie Scholten, Midgett Realty - Hatteras at 252-986-6321

51517 Nc 12 Highway, Frisco, 27936 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS UNFINISHED HOME IS AN INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY!! While originally built in 1959, this home has been completely rebuilt - this is virtually a brand new but unfinished building. Currently designed to be a duplex with 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a galley kitchen in each unit (with separate entrances) for a total of 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 kitchens. Property meets the zoning duplex requirements and has an engineered firewall plan. The area under the house has been built to contain 3 partitions/separate entrances for 2 laundry rooms and one party kitchen for outdoor entertaining. The new air handlers are out of the way and located in the attic to make the design feel spacious inside and provides potential for EXCELLENT rental income. Having an unfinished interior also provides the opportunity for a buyer to easily convert this property back to a single family home. This LARGE 24,000 SqFt lot backs up to NC State land that will remain undeveloped, ensuring privacy and beautiful views and is just a 4 minute drive to ramp 49 for beautiful beach access! Additionally, being located on NC 12, this property is also a potential commercial opportunity! THE POSSIBILITIES FOR THIS PROPERTY ARE ENDLESS! Don't miss out on this opportunity...come and visit today!!! **See Associated Docs for a complete list of Seller Improvements.

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321

54000 Marlin Drive, Frisco, 27936 4 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,693 Square Feet | Built in None

Whether you are looking for the perfect year round residence, vacation home or investment opportunity, you do not want to miss "Mofer's Diversion". This 4-bedroom/ 3 full and one half bath home is perfectly located on a quiet cul-du-sac just steps from the beach with incredible ocean views yet just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment!! The amenities abound - dry entry; cargo lift; hot tub; outside shower; sun decks; covered decks; ground level laundry; four LARGE bedrooms (2 are masters!); top level master suite with jacuzzi tub, private deck and spiral staircase to your rooftop deck! This home has a lot to offer - perfect location, unique design features and outstanding views!! Don't let this one get away...come and visit today!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321