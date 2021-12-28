Top homes for sale in Eatonton

(Eatonton, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Eatonton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

300 N Madison Avenue, Eatonton, 31024 6 Beds 5 Baths | $592,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,667 Square Feet | Built in 1887

Can you imagine spending your holidays with family and friends in this amazing one of a kind home? This exceptionally preserved Queen Anne Victorian house is set on a half acre of beautifully cultivated gardens and was constructed using Georgia heart pine and boasts original woodwork, stained glass, and outstanding doors with Eastlake hardware. The property sits on a corner lot within the historic residential district of Eatonton. This 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath would be perfect for a family to enjoy or could be used as a bed and breakfast. There is an apartment off of the kitchen that could be rented, used as a 6th bedroom, or as an in-law suite. Most of the period furniture is for sale, to be negotiated. The history of the home and the town is rich and well preserved. Madison Ave is only 3 blocks from historic downtown shopping. 1.5 hours from Atlanta, 1 hour from Athens, 1 hour from Macon. Perfect quiet small town living yet reasonable access to large metropolitan areas. There are 13 golf courses within a 20-mile radius.

133 Broadlands Drive, Eatonton, 31024 4 Beds 4 Baths | $477,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,125 Square Feet | Built in 1998

AUCTION. Spacious home with golf course views offers 1 bedroom and 1.5 baths main level and 3 bedrooms, 2 baths lower finished level. Spacious kitchen with center island, living room with fireplace, dining room, breakfast room and screened patio and covered deck area perfect for entertaining. Work and repairs are needed but worth your efforts. Take a look today! Buyer to complete due diligence prior to offer, sold as is no inspection contingency.

106B W Daylight Drive, Eatonton, 31024 2 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 2004

2107 Oak Grove Ln, Eatonton, 31024 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great Investment Opportunity in Crossroads at Lake Oconee community. This first floor end unit enjoys some wooded privacy at the end of the property. Convenient to car wash. Walk to pool and Clubhouse. Clothes Wash facilities available on site as well. Can also walk to shopping and restaurants from this location right off of Hwy 44 in the heart of Lake Oconee's commercial district. This property is in a great location that will always be in high demand for affordable rentals. This community maintains a high occupancy rate because of supply and demand at Lake Oconee. Currently, this unit is under a lease until September 2022. An investor can assume this lease for $825 per month or take possession 60 to 90 days after the seller gives the tenant notice of sale. Seller is also willing to make upgrades for any owner-occupant buyer with the cost of upgrades being added to the sales price so that it can be financed into a mortgage. (i.e. new LVP flooring, etc) Appointment only showings with 48 hours notice needed. Tenants cannot show this unit so please set an appointment. This unit offers an easy walk-in entry on the front of the building. The large master on the main can accommodate a king-size bed. The galley kitchen is located in the heart of the unit overlooking the living area.

