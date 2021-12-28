ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

House hunt Pampa: See what’s on the market now

Pampa Voice
Pampa Voice
 1 day ago

(Pampa, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pampa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYLBD_0dXYvQGC00

1924 Dogwood, Pampa, 79065

5 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,996 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 living areas is so SPACIOUS! All the rooms and closets are great sized! The dining room is open to the entry and living room. The living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace, and the back door opens up to a beautifully vaulted patio. The master is on the main floor, and 4 bedrooms upstairs. This house could easily be 4 bedrooms and 2 living rooms, whatever you needed! New windows downstairs and new spray foam in the attic. This home has so many options for your family, this is the ONE you have been looking for!

For open house information, contact Lilly Brewer, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-5613)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFebw_0dXYvQGC00

1812 N Banks St, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 961 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this cozy cutie. Move-in ready. Three bedrooms, one bath, central heat and air. Tile floors, brick exterior.

For open house information, contact Gary L Winton, Century 21 Boston Company at 806-654-3776

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12885)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27emlw_0dXYvQGC00

1521 Christy, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This one is calling your name! This home is total electric and features 3 bedrooms , 1.75 bath, 2 car attached garage, utility room, formal dining & breakfast area. The living room has a vaulted ceiling with beautiful wood beams and a wood burning fireplace w/a blower. All three bedrooms have great closet space! The master has a long closet in master bathroom and bedrooms 2 & 3 both have walk-in closets. Master Bathroom has a long vanity with double sinks and a walk-in shower. The spacious backyard has a raised deck and a storage building with electricity. HVAC new 2018.

For open house information, contact Cassandra Cambern, Panhandle Plains Realty at 806-662-1312

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7711)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Cgln_0dXYvQGC00

1120 Garland St, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,143 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Centrally located in Pampa. Frame 1940's home. Many possibilites - Sold ''AS-IS''. Large lot.

For open house information, contact Joyce Trigg, Real Estate Concepts at 806-273-5557

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4432)

See more property details

Comments / 0

