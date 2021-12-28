ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moapa, NV

Single-family homes for sale in Moapa

Moapa News Watch
Moapa News Watch
 1 day ago

(MOAPA, NV) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Moapa listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14TxOx_0dXYvMyW00

2301 Glendale Boulevard, Moapa, 89025

3 Beds 3 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,557 Square Feet | Built in 1970

11.3 Acres - Zoned R-V-P, recreational vehicle park district with CT (Commercial Tourist) Land Use. Frontage on Glendale Blvd. ~45 minutes north of Las Vegas, off I-15 between Exits 90 and 91. Property is located across from AM/PM gas station on just down the road from the to be built Terrible Herbst Truck stop. Property has fencing, laundry mat, pool, gazebo, cabana, caretakers quarters and shop. Partial infrastructure is still in place when property was an active RV-Park including; septic, electrical and meters. Buyer and Buyers agent to VERIFY ALL information. Information is deemed reliable but NOT guaranteed. This sale includes two parcels totaling 11.3 Acres

For open house information, contact Kasen K Kolhoss, Custom Fit Real Estate at 702-408-4891

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2327169)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGaFl_0dXYvMyW00

4185 Nevada 168, Moapa, 89025

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1996

***HAS WATER RIGHTS*** WANT TO ESCAPE CITY LIFE BUT STILL BE ABOUT 40 MINUTES FROM LAS VEGAS? Become SELF SUFFICIENT with approximately 3,270,000 gallons of water rights per year from your own 70 gallons per minute producing well and a large capacity septic system, all on approximately 6.88 acres on a paved State Highway. This unique property includes a recently renovated 3 bed room, 2 bath home with a fireplace, granite countertops, 6” insulated walls, a finished 3 car finished garage, and covered patios. Zoned for horses and livestock with approximately 4 acres in irrigated pasture and growing area. An allowance for new Kitchen Appliances will be provided to buyer.

For open house information, contact Linda Kwon, Platinum R.E. Professionals at 702-616-9400

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2346267)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
City
Moapa, NV
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Infrastructure#Land Use#Home#Housing List#Nv#Custom Fit Real Estate#Kitchen Appliances
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Moapa News Watch

Moapa News Watch

Moapa, NV
22
Followers
384
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moapa News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy