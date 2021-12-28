ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillar, AR

Check out these houses for sale in Tillar

Tillar Bulletin
Tillar Bulletin
 1 day ago

(TILLAR, AR) Looking for a house in Tillar? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Tillar-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpVGy_0dXYvL5n00

127 N College, Dumas, 71639

4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in None

4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH LONG FRONT PORCH. SEPARATE DINING ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN. THIS HOME HAS BOTH A LIVING ROOM AND A DEN, A LARGE LAUNDRY. ALL THE BEDROOMS ARE LARGER THAN AVERAGE. TILE FLOORING IN KITCHEN. ROOF IS APPROXIMATELY 6 YEARS OLD. EXTRA LOT COMES WITH THE PROPERTY.

For open house information, contact Sherry Bottoms, Bottoms Farm & Home Realty at 870-628-1399

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21039118)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdpBA_0dXYvL5n00

107 Driftwood, Mcgehee, 71654

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,096 Square Feet | Built in None

Please contact Beverly Sims at Sims Realty for more information about this house, or to schedule a showing.

Features: Bar Between Dining Area and Living Room, Brick Veneer – Concrete Slab, Central Heat & Air, Granite Countertops & Bar Top, Large 5′ Chain-link Fenced Back Yard, Large Beautiful Stainless Steel Refrigerator Stays, Large Utility Room & Mud Room, Master Bedroom Furniture from Italy stays also, New Kitchen Cabinets with Pull-Out Drawers, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Pretty Front Porch w/White Pillow Posts, Remodeled Bathroom, Totally Remodeled Kitchen, Very Large Master Bedroom with Two Closets, Wrought Iron on all Windows and Doors

For open house information, contact Beverly Sims, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R88222)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Tillar, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Concrete Slab#Windows#Housing List#Sims Realty#Brick Veneer#Central Heat Air#Front Porch#Closets Wrought Iron
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tillar Bulletin

Tillar Bulletin

Tillar, AR
39
Followers
394
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tillar Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy