Check out these houses for sale in Tillar

127 N College, Dumas, 71639 4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in None

4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH LONG FRONT PORCH. SEPARATE DINING ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN. THIS HOME HAS BOTH A LIVING ROOM AND A DEN, A LARGE LAUNDRY. ALL THE BEDROOMS ARE LARGER THAN AVERAGE. TILE FLOORING IN KITCHEN. ROOF IS APPROXIMATELY 6 YEARS OLD. EXTRA LOT COMES WITH THE PROPERTY.

For open house information, contact Sherry Bottoms, Bottoms Farm & Home Realty at 870-628-1399

107 Driftwood, Mcgehee, 71654 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,096 Square Feet | Built in None

Please contact Beverly Sims at Sims Realty for more information about this house, or to schedule a showing.



Features: Bar Between Dining Area and Living Room, Brick Veneer – Concrete Slab, Central Heat & Air, Granite Countertops & Bar Top, Large 5′ Chain-link Fenced Back Yard, Large Beautiful Stainless Steel Refrigerator Stays, Large Utility Room & Mud Room, Master Bedroom Furniture from Italy stays also, New Kitchen Cabinets with Pull-Out Drawers, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Pretty Front Porch w/White Pillow Posts, Remodeled Bathroom, Totally Remodeled Kitchen, Very Large Master Bedroom with Two Closets, Wrought Iron on all Windows and Doors

For open house information, contact Beverly Sims, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347