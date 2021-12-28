Top homes for sale in Easton

(Easton, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Easton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1311 Unity Street, Atchison, 66002 3 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 1855

1311 Unity Street is a must see with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. You'll feel right at home as soon as you walk into the property with is rustic farmhouse charm! The main floor features the living with large picture windows, a formal dining area and a beautiful kitchen ready for any chef. Don't worry, this property has more entertaining space with a back deck perfect for grilling, and a wrap around deck perfect for watching the cars go by!! All three bedrooms are located upstairs, with a centrally located laundry room!! This home is turn key ready for your touch. Additional selling points are new roof, and this property is apart of the tax rebate program... which means more savings to you.

For open house information, contact Jess Norris, Gateway Real Estate & Auction at 913-367-3116

1007 Ottawa Street, Leavenworth, 66048 1 Bed 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Investors special. This fixer upper has great bones and tons of character. Deceptively small on the out side; huge on the inside. Close to downtown and Fort Leavenworth. A must see. You won't want to miss out on this amazing investment.

For open house information, contact Sophia Patton, Keller Williams Key Partners at 913-825-7500

912 S 5Th Street, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 4 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,216 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Beautiful 1910 Built home with curved wrap around front porch and cute white picket fence in front. Main floor has a huge spacious kitchen that has been updated and is very charming. Dining room with decorative traditional fireplace. Three rooms on the main side family room living room and library or whatever you want it to be. Huge bedrooms and remodeled showers. The third floor has huge space. Wonderful basement for a workshop.

For open house information, contact Kathy Barry, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

1012 S 22Nd Court, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1971

WOW! So much NEW! New flooring throughout the entire house, new granite kitchen counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new granite bathroom vanity tops, new HVAC/furnace, new water heater, plus more! This beautiful split level, located in a quiet neighborhood, has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level and the basement has a 2nd living room/office and a 4th bedroom and full bathroom. Foundation has been evaluated and repaired and sewer has been scoped with no issues. This home is ready for its new owner.

For open house information, contact Mike Reilly, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567