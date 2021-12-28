ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, KS

Top homes for sale in Easton

Easton News Watch
Easton News Watch
 1 day ago

(Easton, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Easton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ci2R_0dXYvKD400

1311 Unity Street, Atchison, 66002

3 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 1855

1311 Unity Street is a must see with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. You'll feel right at home as soon as you walk into the property with is rustic farmhouse charm! The main floor features the living with large picture windows, a formal dining area and a beautiful kitchen ready for any chef. Don't worry, this property has more entertaining space with a back deck perfect for grilling, and a wrap around deck perfect for watching the cars go by!! All three bedrooms are located upstairs, with a centrally located laundry room!! This home is turn key ready for your touch. Additional selling points are new roof, and this property is apart of the tax rebate program... which means more savings to you.

For open house information, contact Jess Norris, Gateway Real Estate & Auction at 913-367-3116

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2351381)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBa6T_0dXYvKD400

1007 Ottawa Street, Leavenworth, 66048

1 Bed 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Investors special. This fixer upper has great bones and tons of character. Deceptively small on the out side; huge on the inside. Close to downtown and Fort Leavenworth. A must see. You won't want to miss out on this amazing investment.

For open house information, contact Sophia Patton, Keller Williams Key Partners at 913-825-7500

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2352097)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OU5tp_0dXYvKD400

912 S 5Th Street, Leavenworth, 66048

4 Beds 4 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,216 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Beautiful 1910 Built home with curved wrap around front porch and cute white picket fence in front. Main floor has a huge spacious kitchen that has been updated and is very charming. Dining room with decorative traditional fireplace. Three rooms on the main side family room living room and library or whatever you want it to be. Huge bedrooms and remodeled showers. The third floor has huge space. Wonderful basement for a workshop.

For open house information, contact Kathy Barry, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2354293)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SgHI4_0dXYvKD400

1012 S 22Nd Court, Leavenworth, 66048

4 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1971

WOW! So much NEW! New flooring throughout the entire house, new granite kitchen counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new granite bathroom vanity tops, new HVAC/furnace, new water heater, plus more! This beautiful split level, located in a quiet neighborhood, has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level and the basement has a 2nd living room/office and a 4th bedroom and full bathroom. Foundation has been evaluated and repaired and sewer has been scoped with no issues. This home is ready for its new owner.

For open house information, contact Mike Reilly, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2355441)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Housing List
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Easton News Watch

Easton News Watch

Easton, KS
31
Followers
444
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy