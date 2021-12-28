House hunt Rhinelander: See what’s on the market now

(Rhinelander, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rhinelander will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1661 Pederson St, Monico, 54501 0 Bed 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in None

This classic structure currently is home to a church but would be ideal for a number of applications. The lower level has been recently finished complete with a large gathering room, new kitchen and half bath. The main floor comes complete with beautiful wood pews, large arched glass windows, additional half bath, and hardwood floors. New electrical wiring completed and new roof replaced ~3 years ago. 200 amp service. Use your imagination and turn this into a home or convert it to suit your new business venture. 10149

4118 Forest Ln, Newbold, 54501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful wooded lot. This home offers 3 bedroom + 2 baths. The basement is unfinished, so you can work with a clean slate. The kitchen has granite countertops + stainless steel appliances. Open concept living, main floor laundry. The pole barn has plenty of room for all your toys. The walk out basement opens to a large backyard - perfect for entertaining on those warm summer days. You will love the 2 car attached garage on those cold winter days.

2855 Crestwood Dr, Rhinelander, 54501 5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,350 Square Feet | Built in None

Luxury home is nestled on beautifully landscaped grounds with end of the road privacy on 398-acre Squash Lake. This elegant home features a grand entry leading to a formal living room with fireplace and wall of windows overlooking lake. Just off the entry is a sitting area and a formal dining room. Bright office/gathering area adjacent to gourmet chef’s kitchen features seating area with fireplace. Breakfast eat-in area has a door accessing a deck with views overlooking backyard and lake. Large master bedroom suite features a sitting area with fireplace. En suite bath is stunning with large jetted tub and glassed in shower. Each of the home’s other bedrooms features its own private bathroom. Lower level has large open living area with fireplace, office area, kitchen and an additional master suite with sitting area and full bath.

729 Phillip St W, Rhinelander, 54501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,397 Square Feet | Built in None

With a great location, close to schools, parks and shopping this home has a lot to offer. Well maintained and features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and laundry on the main level. The basement has a full bath, office/bedroom (no ingress/egress window) and living space. You will have plenty of room for family and friends!

