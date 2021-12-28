On the hunt for a home in Caliente? These houses are on the market

(Caliente, NV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Caliente. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2538 Wildhorse Mesa, Caliente, 89008 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Horse Property! 3+acres, Located high on the hill in Highland Knolls. Great Views. Clean Manufactured 3 bdrm. 2 bath home Neutral colors. Great floor plan Central AC and Heating. Detached 2 car garage Also has a large metal building. Located in quiet Lincoln County near fishing and hunting and State Parks. Excellent Location. Most of surrounding homes are Custom Built. Well, Pump House, and Septic System already in. Large Metal Bldg.

For open house information, contact Lois A Alfano, Local Realty at 702-405-9100

390 Front St, Caliente, 89008 2 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Great 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with Living room, Family room with wet bar, Kitchen, Office with storage room, Wood burning fireplace, 630 sqft of extra living space or office, 2 parking spaces off of street on highway frontage. OWNER WILL FINANCE!!! House has commercial potential for a business. Don't miss out on this one! Come and see it today!!!

For open house information, contact Benjamin C Segler, Rooftop Realty at 702-233-4663