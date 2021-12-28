ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caliente, NV

On the hunt for a home in Caliente? These houses are on the market

Caliente News Watch
Caliente News Watch
 1 day ago

(Caliente, NV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Caliente. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7ugh_0dXYvIRc00

2538 Wildhorse Mesa, Caliente, 89008

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Horse Property! 3+acres, Located high on the hill in Highland Knolls. Great Views. Clean Manufactured 3 bdrm. 2 bath home Neutral colors. Great floor plan Central AC and Heating. Detached 2 car garage Also has a large metal building. Located in quiet Lincoln County near fishing and hunting and State Parks. Excellent Location. Most of surrounding homes are Custom Built. Well, Pump House, and Septic System already in. Large Metal Bldg.

For open house information, contact Lois A Alfano, Local Realty at 702-405-9100

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2273956)

See more property details

390 Front St, Caliente, 89008

2 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Great 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with Living room, Family room with wet bar, Kitchen, Office with storage room, Wood burning fireplace, 630 sqft of extra living space or office, 2 parking spaces off of street on highway frontage. OWNER WILL FINANCE!!! House has commercial potential for a business. Don't miss out on this one! Come and see it today!!!

For open house information, contact Benjamin C Segler, Rooftop Realty at 702-233-4663

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2274372)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
City
Caliente, NV
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting#Home#Open House#Housing List#Horse Property#Great Views#Pump House#Local Realty#Kitchen Office#Rooftop Realty
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Caliente News Watch

Caliente News Watch

Caliente, NV
10
Followers
289
Post
500
Views
ABOUT

With Caliente News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy