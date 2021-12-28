Check out these homes on the Geneva market now

(Geneva, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Geneva will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4830 Flat Street, Geneva, 14456 5 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Farm | 2,212 Square Feet | Built in 1925

HANDYMAN SPECIAL!!!!! Use your CASH & SWEAT to bring this 2200SF Farmhouse back to life! Plenty of space with 4-5 bedrooms, bonus room, country kitchen, 1st floor laundry and more! Corner lot with circular drive SURROUNDED BY FIELDS- Close to Geneva & Penn Yan this is a Country Dream come true. This sale is CASH ONLY or REHAB Financing. No Abstract or Survey Provided. RESTRICTED SALE for 21 DAYS on market for OWNER OCCUPANTS & NON-PROFIT Groups.. Investors welcome to submit on Day 21. NO offers reviewed for 7 days. Sale is AS-IS / Where-is

2120-2124 State Route 96, Clifton Springs, 14432 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Mobile Home | 1,431 Square Feet | Built in 1987

A fantastic investment opportunity is available in charming Phelps! Not one, but two trailers are for sale on a perfect lot nestled in a prime location. The large and open backyard has plenty of space for outdoor activities and backs up to beautiful and mature trees for privacy. Customize these homes to meet your specific style and preferences and start gaining additional income from this desirable location! Escape into all the peace and relaxation nature can provide while still conveniently within walking distance to the Midlakes School District Campus. Commercial zoning with current residential use.

123 South Ave, Penn Yan, 14527 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,227 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This 2 bedroom Full bath home is centrally located in Penn Yan Village. Close to all the amenities that the village has to offer. The home features an open floor plan living room and dining room with a front and back porch and ground floor laundry, kitchen and full bath. Upstairs are two ample sized bright bedrooms. The home is being Sold As Is.

2157 State Route 89, Seneca Falls, 13148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,194 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Enjoy year-round lake life living in this nicely updated & well-kept 1950’s 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch, nestled in the heart of the finger lakes, beautiful Seneca falls, along the shores of Cayuga lake. 24’ shared deeded lake rights, with potential for dock! This home features a clean & freshly updated kitchen w/ new paint, backsplash, resurfaced countertops, stainless-steel appliances, large pantry & separate dining area. New carpets & fresh paint throughout the entire home, inside & out. Beautiful views from your 3-season enclosed porch that overlook the sprawling lawn (plenty of space for a pool) and views of Cayuga lake located across the street. Enjoy your walkout, partially finished basement, freshly painted, with a brand-new washer and dryer. The full walkout basement has a large workshop and another full bathroom. Newer roof, furnace, A/C, and hot water heater. Minutes away from the Seneca Falls where "A Wonderful Life" was filmed and is celebrated every year, the Cayuga Wine Trail, Women’s Rights National Historic Park, the Cayuga Lake State Park, and much more.

