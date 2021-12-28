Homes for sale in Big Rapids: New listings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BIG RAPIDS, MI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Big Rapids area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Big Rapids-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pcc4A_0dXYvD1z00

18741 Indian Village Road, Big Rapids, 49307

3 Beds 3 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1960

You do not want to miss this one! Located just outside of Big Rapids, this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house is nestled on 8.9 secluded acres. Relax and enjoy the peaceful woods or head down the road and take a dip in the Muskegon River. Large shed offers plenty of storage space or try your hand at chickens with the ready to go chicken coop! With a little TLC and finishing touches, you can make this house your own. Imagine the potential! Call for more information!

For open house information, contact Mary Peacock, EXP Realty Morley at 231-856-4456

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KuMYY_0dXYvD1z00

9707 Center Lane, Canadian Lakes, 49346

3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Absolutely beautiful newly constructed home on the Highlands Golf Course, located on the fairway of the 5th hole. Brand new 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home! Open floor plan provides great views from the entire house. Well designed walkout that takes full advantage of this golf course frontage. Enjoy the comfort of a new home right now. Home includes all Canadian Lakes Amenities and the new owner can be part of this wonderful community!

For open house information, contact Richard Kempton, Coldwell Banker Lakes Realty at 231-972-8300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOBno_0dXYvD1z00

11368 14 Mile Road, Rodney, 49342

4 Beds 2 Baths | $227,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,914 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Stop the Car!! This home is a Must See!! This recently remodeled ranch style home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, cozy family room with knotty pine cathedral ceilings, brick fireplace, pellet stove, full- partially finished walkout basement. Front and Back deck perfect for unwinding & relaxing. Large Country setting and did I mention the amazing man cave/garage? Attached 30x50 4 car garage with a service bay equipped with grease pit, 220 electric service, exhaust fan fully insulated and heated with tons of room for all your toys.

For open house information, contact Lori Brock, RiverTown Real Estate at 231-796-4805

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Xrao_0dXYvD1z00

16970 Garfield Road, Big Rapids, 49307

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This cute and cozy ranch style home is waiting for a new owner's personal touches! The vintage 1958 interior is like stepping back in time. The home features 1200sqft and 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and sits on almost 2 acres! It is located close to Big Rapids, convenient to Ferris State University, shopping, dining, and more!

For open house information, contact Marcie Pollack, EXP Realty Morley at 231-856-4456

