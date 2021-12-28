ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksdale, MS

Take a look at these homes on the Clarksdale market now

 1 day ago

(Clarksdale, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clarksdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

125 N State St., None, 38614

3 Beds 1 Bath | $15,000 | Single Family Residence | 976 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Looking for that deal in this market here you go! Property is being sold "As Is" "Where Is".

725 Wright Road, Clarksdale, 38614

3 Beds 1 Bath | $10,993 | Single Family Residence | 1,215 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS** NO INTERIOR ACCESS** Property is being sold occupied with all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Cash sale only. Neither the seller nor the listing broker can verify the existence of any lease agreement, either written or verbal, nor any rental amount being paid, due, or owing. The buyer is assuming ALL responsibility for any necessary eviction action. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties, or representations as to the availability or accuracy of the information herein. All info must be verified by the purchaser. The Seller is the USDA.All Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 12/8/21

