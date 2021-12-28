Take a look at these homes on the market in Perry

(Perry, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Perry than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

216 W Leon St, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This beautiful well maintained home can be yours... come check out this spacious home with lots of elbow room...Built in 1946 and is moving ready for today's living. This home is located on a fully landscaped .31 acre corner lot close to historic downtown Perry, Florida. You will be in walking distance distance to the city park, downtown shopping area, and municipal buildings. Schools are lust a short drive away and you are within an hour of Tallahassee and 2 hours from .Jacksonville or Gainesville. Just some of the many updates include NEW roof, NEW deck NEW energy efficient windows,NEW privacy fencing, fresh paint, hardwood floors sanded and buffed. and whole house security system. This home also has a whole house generator as backup during power failure. From the front door you enter the living room which features a wood-burning fireplace with built-ins on each side. Double windows provides plenty of natural light. There is a large country kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. There is also a breakfast nook area and a separate dining room. The front facing owners suite has a private bath with double closets and an alcove that would be perfect for a reading nook or office space. Down the hall are two more bedrooms with a shared bath off the hallway. The large family room has French doors to the new back deck as well as access to the two-car carport. The laundry room is located off the kitchen with a work-study area and also provides access to the fenced backyard. Outside is a storage building, workshop, RV hookup with 30 amp service. You don't want to miss this onel!l It won't be on the market long' Living roorn:25,6,,x 13'3", Dining room: 13' x12'8, Kitchen: 14'x12'10", Owners suite: 15'x 27'Bath:7'3"" x7'3" Second bath: 10'x 6' Bedroom:14'7" x 11'10" Bedroom: 12'x 9'6". Laundry room: 16'7" x 7'6", hallway:12'9" x 3'4"

For open house information, contact Jerry Register, Professional Realty of Perry at 850-585-5844

1503 N Calhoun St, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,454 Square Feet | Built in 1943

I am back ... and improved...Cute home with lots of upgrades including new roof in 2020 , new hot water heater, recently added new heat and air, more new flooring, recent interior paint, recent exterior painting, lots more. Spacious interior with formal living area opening into formal dining room. Original bead board throughout as well tongue n grove cypress accent walls. Large den ideal for game room for the kids or cozy den get a way. Or ideal area to set up you home office. Large windows accent formal dining room as it leads to the kitchen area. In the spacious kitchen you will find abundance of cabinets and spacious enough for breakfast nook. Lots of cheerful windows over the kitchen sink with pretty views overlooking spacious lawn, split bedroom plan with two in front of home with separate bedroom off den area giving plenty of elbow room .. Outside storage/barn adds great storage area, could be converted into a green house, carport or boat storage . All sits on large corner lot with 3 road frontages. With almost an acre makes this home ideal for someone wanting garden space to grow your own food . So there is plenty of space inside and out at this lovely home. If you are looking for a winter home remember the Gulf of Mexico is only a short drive. Tallahassee less than an hour away it is an easy commute. Come check out this lovely home and our city with easy traffic to maneuver. More pictures to come..motivated seller..says lets get this home sold !

For open house information, contact Inda Roberts PROFESSIONAL REALTY OF PERRY

470 N Ellison, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Gorgeous brick home waiting for you!! On the North end of town, just outside the city limits you'll find plush green grass, a charming screen front door, 1 car garage + metal carport with concrete walk-way to the front door of your DREAM home! You'll also find a workshop with electricity. a beautiful Pecan tree, Black Walnut tree and Japanese tree. Step inside and fall in LOVE with the arched doorways, hardwood floors, newly renovated bathroom, large laundry room and beautiful French doors that lead to the screen room.

For open house information, contact Lindsey Vaughn, Southern Land & Homes at 850-973-2200