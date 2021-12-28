ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AR

These houses are for sale in Camden

 1 day ago

(CAMDEN, AR) Looking for a house in Camden? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Camden area:

427 Flowers Street Fordyce, Camden, 71701

4 Beds 3 Baths | $196,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This brick home is on a quiet neighborhood street in Fordyce. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The kitchen is open to the breakfast room. All appliances stay with the home. The formal living room is on the front of the house. Large family room is located at the back of the home and leads to a covered deck which goes to the
screened patio. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Master bathroom has a walk in shower and tub. This home includes 3 other bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms. Outside the home has a large backyard with gorgeous landscaping, a deck that is partially covered, a screened patio and a storage shed. A double carport completes this home. Call Faith at 870-818-7621 to see this home.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91333)

1080 Spring Valley Dr, Camden, 71701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $257,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,277 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Camden close to schools, parks, and shopping. Don't miss out on this great space buy!

For open house information, contact Amber Baugh, Crye Leike Realtors Financial Centre at 501-978-0978

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-D2000XK)

