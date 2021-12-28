On the hunt for a home in Newberry? These houses are on the market

(Newberry, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Newberry. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

23856 Us Hwy 76, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Welcome to peaceful country living. This home was completely rebuilt and renovated starting in 2018. The home features new electrical, plumbing, new roof, new HVAC and duct work and new floor joists and studs in floors and walls to bring the house to code. New sheetrock and flooring. The septic tank has been serviced and pumped recently. This home sits on 5 acres with some pasture already fenced in. Some projects remain unfinished but the hardwork is done. The home is being sold As-IS.

For open house information, contact Jill Thurman, Fathom Realty SC LLC at 888-455-6040

2118 Chance Way, Newberry, 29108 6 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,576 Square Feet | Built in 2021

If you need plenty of space at a reasonable price without sacrificing comfort and luxury features, you need to see this home! You will find six bedrooms, three full baths, and outstanding family space in this near-new home. It includes granite counter tops with subway tile backsplash and premium cabinets in the kitchen in an open floor plan. There are also granite counters in the baths. You will be amazed by the space in the living room and in the master suite. For dining, there are both a formal dining room and a breakfast area. The superb space is perfect for growing families as well as entertaining. There are so many features, like the covered patio, the energy-saving tankless water heater, the fenced yard, and the large lot. In addition, this home is in brand-new condition and is still under the builder's warranty. The seller has been transferred and is reluctantly leaving the house. When you combine all the luxury features and the superb condition of the house, this is an outstanding opportunity to find the comfort and quality to allow you to fully enjoy your new home.

For open house information, contact SARAH FRANK, BETTER HOMES & GARDENS YOUNG & CO. West at 970-660-5323

1074 Blacksgate E, Prosperity, 29127 3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Perfect weekender or permanent residence on Lake Murray! Cozy floorplan with a screened porch and a detached "fish camp" building also overlooking 135 feet of lake frontage and the private dock. This home is 10 minutes from the traffic circle and an even shorter boat ride to Blacks Bridge area. This getaway has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 living rooms to suit extra guests or give the kids their own area while you enjoy the lake side! Fresh paint throughout. NO HOA! New deck and firepit. Live here permanently or vacation rent while not using for extra income! Paved road and an easy commute to Newberry, Chapin, Saluda, Aiken, or 40 minutes from Lexington.

For open house information, contact Dustin Johns, Resource Realty Group at 803-758-4444

4692 Bethel Church Road, Prosperity, 29127 4 Beds 5 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,800 Square Feet | Built in 2004

You will not believe the mountain-like setting right here in Prosperity! This all brick home sits on the hillside looking back at Little Mountain, you'll think you are in the NC mountains. A 1/2 mile long paved driveway leads to ultimate privacy, sit on the porch overlooking the pool or enjoy fishing in the pond with no neighbors in sight, doesn't get much better than this. The home features oversized rooms throughout, kitchen w/eat-in area & living areas overlooking the pool, Master Suite on the main level w/double vanities, walk-in closet, sitting area, separate shower & tub. There is a separate Sunroom w/a half bath, office area on the main floor, & a huge FROG. This property is perfect for those seeking peace & quiet, along with the outdoor fun of fishing & hunting. Property is offered w/20 acres, additional acreage is available.

For open house information, contact Jeff Twitty, Twitty Realty at 803-513-8123