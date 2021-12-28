Top homes for sale in De Soto

(De Soto, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in De Soto will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1921 Iditarod Trail, Festus, 63028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome home to this great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home that includes a fully fenced in back yard for kids and pets. The Master Bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet. The home has vaulted ceilings, open floor plan and a great patio and back yard for play and entertainment! The Kitchen offers granite counter tops, pantry, smooth top range, separate pantry, and Breakfast Bar. The Great Room offers a cozy wood burning fireplace for those upcoming cold winter nights. For extra storage, use the custom "bench/sitting area" at the 4-window bay (great for kids toys or extra blankets). The home is all electric and features 6 panel doors and trim. There is plenty of space for parking in the 2 car attached garage. All this in the Festus School District and MINUTES from Hwy 55!

5022 Remington Road, De Soto, 63020 5 Beds 4 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,840 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Custom built 3,840 s.f. country style home with a wraparound porch that brings a “home sweet home” feel to the quiet wooded lot. The heart of this home, the large kitchen/dining area, opens into the living room with the coziness from a wood-burning stove, making it ideal for gatherings. The master bedroom, walk-in closet and spacious en-suite bathroom are located on the 2nd level along with 3 additional bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. The walk-out basement includes a family room, recreational area, an additional full bathroom and a 5th bedroom (w/rough-in plumbing) that could also be used as an exercise room, wet bar entertaining area, etc. The windows on the main floor, 2nd floor and in the 3-car oversized garage have been tinted to help make the home more energy efficient. Updates include roof 2017, A/C unit 2019, microwave 2019, Culligan water softener 2019, garbage disposal 2020. It is a smoke-free/pet-free home. The home was built for the current owners in 2000.

22 Old Cadet Road, Bonne Terre, 63628 1 Bed 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Looking for land just outside of town, look no farther! 25 acres of land with a 960 Sq Ft home with a full basement and an outbuilding both are in need of repairs. A diamond in the rough with so much potential!

1104 S 4Th St, De Soto, 63020 2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 814 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This home is so cute and located on a corner lot. The front yard is large an allows the home to sit back off the street. Sit on your covered front porch while relaxing or grilling. The back yard is fenced with a large newer outbuilding. The outbuilding has a garage area and a divided wall with door for workshop/storage area. Let's go inside and see how beautiful this home really is! New flooring in Living room with a newer electric fireplace that seller's are leaving for you to enjoy! Very nice bathroom with an awesome shower! Kitchen is cute and seller's are leaving all appliances. The main floor laundry area is located just out of kitchen and the seller's are leaving a stackable washer and dryer. You can access the basement and back yard from the kitchen area. The 2 bedrooms are located nicely in the home and master bedroom has 2 closets. The basement is a walkout. This could be your next home rather you are down sizing or just starting out. Make your appointment today!

