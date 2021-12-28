ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Check out these homes on the Morgan City market now

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 1 day ago

(Morgan City, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Morgan City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

203 Ann Drive, Morgan City, 70380

4 Beds 4 Baths | $295,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,137 Square Feet | Built in None

Exceptionally Charming "Move in Ready" Two Story Home is Ready for Your Family! This Lovely 4 Bedroom Home has been renovated with much charm still remaining with the originaly hardwood floors. The many great features include but not limited to 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, original hardwood flooring, fireplace (gas), roof changed in 2018+/-, central air/heat 2+/- years on upstairs unit and 11+/- years on downstairs unit, wireless alarm system that can be transferred and remain for $ 54.99 per month, stainless appliances, detached storage shed with 1/2 bath and much more. Perfect Place to Call Home! Motivated Seller!

For open house information, contact Emily Skiles, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS.

307 Riverside Drive, Berwick, 70342

4 Beds 3 Baths | $338,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,201 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This lovely home consist of four bedrooms, a Jack and Jill bath, spacious living area with gas fireplace, open dining/kitchen with island, laundry room with cabinets, half bath, master bath with 4' shower and soaking tub. The crown molding throughout, window trim and the crown cornices add to the beauty and charm of this nicely laid out home. The large double garage, spacious workshop, front porch, rear porches and covered patio, are all located under the beautiful new roof of May, 2018.

For open house information, contact Carla Vaccarella Loupe, Carla Loupe Real Estate, L.L.C at 985-380-2770

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS.

525 Southwest Road, Morgan City, 70380

3 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,570 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful Spacious Home with Many Updates is "Move in Ready" and Has Many Amenities! This lovely home with 2570+/- GLA (gross living area) has a large spacious family room with built-ins and fireplace; kitchen with island that is perfect for the chef in the family; dining room, office or possible 4th bedroom, nice bedroom sizes with walk in closets; laundry room, front porch, covered patio, outdoor kitchen, inground gunite pool, pool house/guest house with 1/2 bath, 2 car garage and much more. Don't Miss This One! Many upgrades with flooring, 5 year old central unit, painted interior, counter tops, bathrooms, light fixtures and much more. Located in Berwick School District! CALL TODAY!

For open house information, contact Emily Skiles, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS.

409 Sandi Drive, Patterson, 70392

5 Beds 3 Baths | $155,000 | Mobile Home | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Look No More! This Home could be Perfect for Your Family! The spacious home offers many great features that include, but not limited to, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, large open floor plan living, master bedroom with large walk-in closet, kitchen w/granite countertops and walk-in pantry, some updated flooring, freshly painted interior, patio, above ground pool, 10x20 shed, much parking space and much more!

For open house information, contact Jessicca Miller, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS.

