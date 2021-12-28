Homes for sale in Mountain Home: New listings

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Looking for a house in Mountain Home? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Mountain Home-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1775 Wasatch Dr, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 3 Baths | $364,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,927 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This 4 bedroom/3 bath home is conveniently located close to MHAFB. It sits on a corner lot in a desirable subdivision. Back yard boasts a nice deck and hot tub which make entertaining easy. There is a double gate for side access with potential to store the toys. Lower-level bedroom and full bath ideal for guests. Family room with wood accents, a cozy fireplace, and double doors for privacy. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen, dining area. Three additional bedrooms, including the primary bedrooms upstairs along with 2 more full baths. Primary bedroom has dual vanities and a walk-in closet. New roof in 2020. HVAC just serviced. Home is ready for new owners.

For open house information, contact Debbie DeMint, Homes of Idaho at 208-442-8500

None, Pine/Featherville, 83647 2 Beds 2 Baths | $649,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Beautiful water front cabin on almost 4 acres of seclusion. Property runs on both sides of river. Lots of room for family and friends to relax and enjoy the views. Cabin features an enclosed patio on back of home and an upper 130 SF deck and lower 264 SF deck. Newer water heater put in in 2020. Please call for a showing before you miss out on this great recreational property.

For open house information, contact Mark E Jones, Robert Jones Realty at 208-308-6060

1790 N 6Th E, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,595 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Fantastic family home in a great neighborhood! This home is very spacious and would be a great place to raise your family. Home has been given a fresh coat of paint on the outside and has been well maintained. The home could use some updating, but is move-in ready. Backyard has privacy with a covered patio and gazebo with a large hot tub. Hot tub needs minimal repair. Automatic sprinklers need work.

For open house information, contact Taresa Holtgrewe, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422