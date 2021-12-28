Check out these homes for sale in Douglas now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, AZ

Douglas Voice
 1 day ago

(Douglas, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Douglas than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

3626 W Coyote Crossing Road, Douglas, 85607

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Mobile Home | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This property includes 2 parcels for a total of 68 ac's! Main house is 3 BR/2BA with a separate 2 car extended garage, private well and older workshop. Lots of open space for horses, ATV's, hiking and bird watching. The home has been vacant so buyers to use caution when accessing the home and assume full liability on the property. Use the front door for access. Buyer's should use a high clearance vehicle when driving to the property . This is an Estate sale and is selling As Is.

644 E 7Th Street Street, Douglas, 85607

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Come view this beautiful cozy home sitting on a huge lot, perfect for anyone who is seeking plenty ofspace! This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Perfectly located near downtown andwalking distance from schools. Come call this beautiful home yours before its gone.

3380 W Leake Road, Douglas, 85607

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome to the AMAZING Knapp Ranch with 34 acres of pure views and grazing land for all of your critters! This 1987 Double Wide shows pride of ownership and is by far one of the most beautiful homes in the area. The current seller has made sure this home is PERFECTION with many upgrades throughout the years including newer roof, NEW AC & Furnace done in 2019/2020*** plus newer septic and 200' well with holding tank, pressure tank and pump saver for good water pressure to the home. There is a 4 stall barn w/3 corrals/tack room & storage plus miles to roam! Fully fenced property and pasture for all kinds of animal ownership possibilities. There is a hen house and several raised gardens on a super soaker system. The beautiful yard includes a timer and drip system front and back with-

