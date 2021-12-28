On the hunt for a home in Rutland? These houses are on the market

(Rutland, VT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rutland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

126 Forest Street, Rutland City, 05701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 836 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Single family home, close to the city bus route and schools. Walking distance to shopping restaurants.

135 E Mountain Road, Killington, 05751 1 Bed 1 Bath | $159,900 | Condominium | 613 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This one bedroom, one bath unit is perfect for a small family or a couple. Located on the fourth floor of Building I, this unit offers abundant natural light and views from the sliding glass door in living room and the large window in the bedroom. A cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room will keep you warm during cold winter nights. The unit was renovated and the kitchen counter top was replaced with Granit. The unit is fully furnished and equipped. Great rental income. Many on-mountain companies offer rental management services or you can manage the property yourself. Come and see this very affordable unit.

36 Baxter Street, Rutland, 05701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome to this amazing property in the heart of Rutland, VT. Walk into the main house that offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home has endless natural light and gorgeous wood floors throughout. Plenty of space to entertain guests with a formal dining room. Do laundry easily with 1st floor hookups. In the rear of the property is the 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom accessory apartment that offers a great option to help offset costs. This 1920 home is beyond gorgeous and with a playground right down the block and downtown a short distance away, you will surely want to check this out. Occupied unit Tenant has been there for 6+ years with a flawless rental history.

3748 U.S. Route 4, Killington, 05751 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,195,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,482 Square Feet | Built in 2015

An exceptional residence built by a renowned artisan stone mason, featuring hand-crafted stone fireplaces, accent walls and magnificent exterior hardscaping. The main level features a mudroom entry, open kitchen, living and dining room, a gracious bedroom and attached bathroom. The elegant chef's kitchen is perfect for entertaining, featuring a 5-burner Wolf range, double wall ovens and center island with stone accents and stunning black walnut surface. The kitchen and dining room are graced by handsome natural slate tile flooring; the Rumford fireplace includes gas logs, but is designed for burning real wood if you prefer the ambiance of a natural fire on a crisp winter Vermont evening. The bathroom features double vessel sinks, jetted tub, glass-enclosed shower, and ultra high-end fixtures. The upper level master suite comprises an expansive bedroom with gas fireplace, walk-in closet with custom shelving, reading room and a fabulous bathroom with heated porcelain tile flooring, quartz vanity, double sinks, tiled shower, frameless lighted mirrors and a luxurious air tub where you can relax and take in the stunning views of the Sherburne Valley. The walkout level offers a second mudroom, exercise room, a lovely guest bedroom with stone accent wall, bathroom and laundry room with top of the line appliances. The generous living space extends outdoors with a stone patio, stainless firepit, Bullfrog hot tub and children's playset. Showings by appointment only; please call today.

