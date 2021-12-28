Check out these Mt Sterling homes on the market

(Mt Sterling, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mt Sterling will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

42 Locust Drive, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Perfect home for a new family , 3 bed 1 bath on a full unfinished basement with a 1 car garage. Great location solid roof and dry basement. Beautiful established neighborhood just off Winchester ByPass. Masonry fireplace in living room currently hooked up to gas but could be converted back to wood burning if someone wanted. Beautiful hard wood floors, replacement windows, beautiful appliances in kitchen including a gas stove for you real cooks. Give me a call and lets make your dreams come true.

For open house information, contact Wayne Elkins, RE/MAX Creative Realty at 859-422-2000

346 S Burns, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Charming ranch conveniently located in downtown Winchester. Outside amenities include brand new driveway and sidewalk, covered front porch with trex decking. Spacious detached garage with concrete floor and alley access. Perfect outdoor entertaining area with gas fireplaces and covered roof. Interior features large bedrooms and built in shelving in living room and bedroom, tons of updates and crown moulding. All this within walking distance to the College Park Swimming pool and recreation center, and Hannah McClure School. Call today to schedule your private viewing.

For open house information, contact Chase Lawson, Dream Maker Realty, LLC at 859-404-3384

495 Spring Street, Mt Sterling, 40353 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in None

First time buyer? Investor? Or just looking to size down? Look no further! Recently remodeled in the Summer of 2021, this adorable home is move in ready! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, new flooring throughout, off street parking, and a covered front porch. Schedule a personal viewing today!

For open house information, contact Joshua A Davis, The Agency at 859-699-4663

2435 Pine Ridge Road, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2004

If you are looking for your country get away we have it for you. This 3 to 4 bedroom modular home with 2 1/2 baths situated on 32 acres has it all to offer. You have enough property to for a nice yard with a swimming pool and still have room to roam the hills and hunt. If farm animals are you niche there is plenty of room for that too. There is room for goats, chickens, ducks, dogs and more. Call today for your private showing because this 2400+ square foot home in the country will not last long!!!

For open house information, contact A. Rebecca Woods, Woods Realty Group at 859-644-5077