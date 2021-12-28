Check out these Payson homes on the market

(Payson, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Payson. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

804 N Madison Drive, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Enjoy the panoramic views, wildlife and beautiful seasonal scenes from this 2 story home on a full basement that backs to the National Forest. This home was designed to be a gathering place for family and friends. Located close to town but at the edge of the forest. Main level boasts a kitchen with island, family room, 1 bathroom and two rooms with walk out patios. Upstairs consists of a large bedroom, 1 bathroom and a large loft/game room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom, both with walk out patios with panoramic views. The large basement has a walk/out door and wood burning fireplace, lots of space in this versatile room. Large extended garage for all your toys, laundry and sink. A total of 5 patios to enjoy the amazing panoramic views, we are asking cash, patios need repairs.

203 N Mogollon Trail, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,728 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Perfectly situated between schools and Rumsey Park, this beautifully maintained home is perfect for your family. Tall pine in the front yard, anda wonderful neighborhood. This two story home has a master suite on the main level featuring sliding doors to a scenic balcony. Kitchen was recently remodeledwith granite countertops, new stove/oven, dishwasher, and more. A must see property

302 N Stagecoach Pass --, Payson, 85541 4 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 1995

A Rolling Hills neighborhood brings you to this Charming Home with Large Covered Front Porch, Huge back Deck/Yard with Tall Pines & Privacy. Rv Gate, 4Br, as well as a Bonus Room/Office off the Deck. Entering the home you are greeted with 10ft Ceilings throughout, Hardwood Floors, Separate Living and Family rooms yet Open Concept Kitchen with Granite Counters, Huge Island and dining Nook that overlooks the Wood Burning Brick Fireplace. Large Master Bedroom with a Freshly Remodeled Master bath, Private water Closet, Large walk in shower and Walk in Closet. The Backyard has a Large Trex Deck that provides space for BBQ, Dining & Lounging while enjoying the Mature Trees and Serenity that this property has to offer. As you know, this Market is Hot so come see it today before it's gone

